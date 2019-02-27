‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Who Is Lola’s Match?

New The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Lola’s life hangs in the balance as she waits for a living donor for a liver transplant.

Ever since Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) attacked her at the Abbott mansion, Lola (Sasha Calle) is stuck fighting for her life in the hospital while everything else waits for her. Lola was on the verge of having it all including a wonderful new job as the chef at Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon’s (Bryton James) new restaurant. However, Mia’s extreme jealousy of Abby and a case of mistaken identity means it’s touch and go for the Rosales sister.

Viewers would love the poetic justice of Kyle (Michael Mealor) being a match to make Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Arturo (Jason Canela) have to let him see their sister. However, She Knows Soaps revealed that Kyle isn’t a match, so he teams up with Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to help get the word out and get volunteers lined up for testing to see if any of them might be a match. It’s a game of time and every day that goes by brings Lola closer to certain death as she fails to wake up and her liver function deteriorates.

RT to send some ❤️ to Lola! #YR pic.twitter.com/64NX1W1rKe — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 25, 2019

Since the Kyle and Lola match that viewers hoped would lead to a renewed romance between the on again off again couple isn’t going to happen, they have some ideas about who could be the match.

Today on #YR, the Valentine's party doesn't go as planned when Abby and Mia confront each other. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/zDKc2MeZPp pic.twitter.com/4XblzJh5BP — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 15, 2019

A few people think perhaps Mia might end up being the match, which could prove tricky for the pretend mother-t0-be. After all, a pregnancy might make live liver donation risky. Plus, Mia would risk the fact that she’s not pregnant becoming common knowledge, and then Rey would arrest her for attacking his sister.

However, the always faithful and imaginative fans came up with an even more nightmare storyline twist. One viewer posed the question on social media, “Why do I get the feeling either Kyle or Summer is going to be a match?”

People instantly realized the most likely match would be Summer (Hunter King). Recently, Arturo took some time to tell off the Newman grandchild off and called her an unsavory name. Owing Lola’s life to Summer would be difficult for the Rosales brother. Plus, there’s the added probability that Summer would use the fact that she matches as leverage to get back together with Kyle, which sounds like something Kyle might do to save the woman he loves.