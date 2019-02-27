Watch Chelsea FC Vs. Tottenham Hotspur Live Stream: Start Time, Drama Over Kepa Start In Goal After Cup Fiasco

In a decisive match for the fates of both teams, the Chelsea FC matchup with Tottenham Hotspur may be overshadowed by Chelsea's goalkeeper controversy.

Wednesday’s mid-week English Premier league London derby showdown between sixth-place Chelsea FC and third-place Tottenham Hotspur is a must-win for both teams. For Chelsea, their hopes of moving back into a UEFA Champions League qualification slot could ride on the three points on offer in the Stanford Bridge showdown. But for Spurs, anything short of a win effectively ends their dreams of taking their first English top-flight title since 1961. But the do-or-die importance of the match is already being overshadowed by drama surrounding Chelsea’s Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, as ESPN reported, who may or may not be given the start in his team’s biggest game of the season, a game that will live stream from Stamford Bridge.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Wednesday’s Chelsea FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur English Premier League clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time at the 41,600-seat Stamford Bridge football ground in London, England, on Wednesday, February 27.

In Italy and central Europe, kickoff will take place 9 p.m. Central European Time. And in the United States, fans can catch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Blues-Spurs match starts at 1:30 a.m. India Standard Time on Thursday morning, February 28.

In Sunday’s Carabao Cup Final at Wembley, in the final minute of extra time in a scoreless draw and with a penalty shootout looming, Chelsea Coach Maurizio Sarri ordered backup goalkeeper Willy Caballero — a penalty kick-stopping specialist — to enter the game as a substitute for Arrizabalaga. But Kepa, as he is known to fans, simply refused to leave the pitch. Chelsea proceeded to lose the Cup on penalties to Manchester City. On Monday, Kepa apologized to his coach and teammates, according to The Guardian, and was slapped with a £190,000 — or $252,000 — fine by the club.

But Sarri said on Tuesday that he may add to that punishment by sidelining Arrizabalaga in favor of Caballero for Wednesday’s match, according to The Telegraph.

A win for Chelsea puts them level on points with Arsenal for the fourth position in the Premier League, per Sky Sports. For Tottenham, the three points are essential, and would halve their deficit to league-leading Liverpool, though the Reds would hold a game in hand.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga refusing to be substituted by Coach Maurizio Sarri in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final. Clive Rose / Getty Images

