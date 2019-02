New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jack and Billy team up with Kyle to attempt to stage a coup at Jabot.

Phyllis’ (Gina Tognoni) bad press with the J.T. murder trial seems all too familiar for Billy (Jason Thompson). He got ousted from the CEO office due to bad behavior, and he wants the same thing to happen to Phyllis, according to The Inquisitr. There’s no way this has anything to do with their breakup and his anger over Phyllis testifying against Victoria (Amelia Heinle). No way.

While Jack (Peter Bergman) doesn’t want to do anything unethical, he can see the plus side to getting Jabot back under Abbott family control. He’s quickly pulled into Billy’s proposition and even agrees to ask Kerry (Alice Hunter) to serve as their inside ears to get the goods on Phyllis. Soon, they will attempt to get Phyllis out as CEO, but Phyllis isn’t about to go down without a fight.

She Knows Soaps warned that it’s never a good idea to underestimate Phyllis. She’s in disgrace among most of her family and friends due to making a deal with Christine (Lauralee Bell), and Nick (Joshua Morrow) soundly dumped her for betraying his family. Her CEO position at Jabot is all Phyllis has left, and she’s going to put up a strong argument to keep it.

Today on #YR, Billy confronts Phyllis and Jack reaches a turning point in his relationship with Kerry. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/jyMDSAj98O pic.twitter.com/ddDjPcnqN7 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 25, 2019

There’s no doubt that Phyllis is making plans to defend her position at Jabot. She’s already attempted to smooth things over, and Kerry seemed on board while Lauren (Tracey Bregman) wasn’t entirely convinced that Phyllis’s bad press wouldn’t hurt the company. Typically, Phyllis finds a reliable source of support in Lauren, and there’s a good possibility that Lauren will support her colleague when the going gets rough. After all, Phyllis ensured that Jabot continued to invest in Fenmore’s properly. Neither Billy nor Jack seems as interested in Fenmore’s continuity like Phyllis, and if they hope to put Kyle in the top chair… well the Abbott men may not have adequately considered the way the board of directors want to see for the cosmetics company that has suffered many missteps in the past year.

With Ashley’s return coming within the month, Jabot should have its problems sorted out and a firm plan in place to show her they’re doing okay without her. Perhaps, though, if Ashley returns to chaos at the family company, she could be persuaded to come home and back into the Abbott family fold for good.