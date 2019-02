Days of our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that two Salem residents won’t be able to stop thinking about each other, and things could get complicated between them.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will see Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) have a hard time fighting off the obvious feelings they have for one another.

Fans will watch on Wednesday as Eric will open up to his mother, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) about his feelings for Sarah. Eric likely feels guilt and stress over wishing to be in a romantic relationship with Maggie’s daughter, and that is because she is currently dating his own brother, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder).

Eric has a history of starting trouble with his brothers over a woman, as he and his step-brother, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) still haven’t fully recovered from their time fighting over Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). So, it seems logical that Eric wouldn’t want to rock the boat and tell Sarah about his feelings for fear of tearing his family apart further, and possibly losing his friendship with Sarah.

However, Sarah feels the same way as Eric. Although she got back together with Rex after it was revealed that he had cheated on her, and fathered a child with, Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath), she decided to give him a second chance.

However, by that time she had already fallen for Eric, which made things very awkward for both she and Eric, especially since Rex seemingly has no idea the extent of their feelings for one another.

Even if Eric and Sarah were to end up together, spoilers suggest that Nicole, who is presumed dead, will return to Salem in a shocking storyline, and likely throw Eric into emotional turmoil yet again.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives viewers will also see Marlena be stunned with her husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) comes to the defense of Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart).

Marlena won’t understand why John is defending Leo, although fans know that John recently found out from Diana that Leo is his son.

In addition, Diana will have a talk with Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). The two will broker a deal, which could leave some Salem citizens reeling, including Diana’s own son, Leo.

Fans can watch all of the drama go down when Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.