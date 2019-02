Jeff and Matt are back together and they're getting paid for it.

A little less than two years ago, the Hardy Boyz returned to WWE after a long time away and won the tag team titles at WrestleMania 33. Since that time, they have gone on to have singles careers and Matt even took some time off to heal some injuries. A number of fans had started wondering if they would ever team together again, but tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live had them wonder no longer as they were together again and for a big reason.

The official website of WWE recapped tonight’s episode of Team Blue which saw Matt and Jeff team together for the first time in quite a while. It was a big surprise, but out of nowhere.

A preview was released over the weekend and it revealed that NXT superstars Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa (#DIY) were to face The Bar this evening. As fans awaited the opponent for Cesaro and Sheamus, that old-school Hardy Boyz music hit and the crowd lost their mind.

It was a rather strange occurrence as no-one really saw it coming and the Hardy Boyz haven’t teamed together in quite some time. They would go on to pick up a big victory, but there’s a reason that they are back together and returned on SmackDown Live.

According to PW Insider, there was a specific clause in the contracts of both Matt and Jeff Hardy that would allow WWE to roll things over for a third year. Had WWE chosen not to roll over that third year, the Hardy Boyz would have seen their contracts expire in about a month.

Many had started wondering about Matt Hardy and if he would ever wrestle again for WWE or anywhere. Matt had been dealing with some injuries and also started doing backstage work as a producer for WWE, but he insisted on social media that his days in the ring weren’t over.

Recently, Matt tweeted out pics of him with some old title belts and spoke of how he was comfortable outside of WWE.

#TBT 2014 As both the @MCWWrestling & #ExtremeRising Champion, whilst working dozens of territories. I’ve always felt comfortable outside of the @WWE. pic.twitter.com/8UufdFKQDy — Version #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 21, 2019

One fan tweeted to Matt in “Broken/Woken” speak and mentioned how his previous post appeared to be about him leaving WWE. Matt actually responded and brought up just how many days he had left on his current WWE contract.

Not a threat at all, just a fact. I have 11 days left on my current deal. I love @WWE, but I’m 100% comfortable being outside the walls of pro wrestling’s "Alexandria" Safe-Zone. I’m a born SURVIVALIST. My previous tweet will NEVAH face DELETION. — Version #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 21, 2019

Of course, Matt mentioned nothing about the rollover clause in his or Jeff’s contract.

Jeff Hardy was recently in the main event scene on SmackDown Live and even competed in the recent WWE Championship Match at Elimination Chamber. Matt hasn’t wrestled a match at all since September of last year and at the time, he was a member of the Monday Night Raw roster. Their original contracts may have been close to expiration, but the rollover clause reportedly activated by WWE will keep them around for at least one more year.