‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Everything You Need To Know About The Bee

The Masked Singer will crown its very first winner on Wednesday, and one of the final three contestants vying to be named the champ is the women behind the bee costume.

According to The IB Times, The Masked Singer fans have been watching the bee wow the crowd and the judges all season, and she’s made it to the show’s finale along with the monster and the peacock in hopes of pulling out the win.

The bee’s identity has been hotly debated among the judges and viewers of the show. During her first appearance on the series, the bee revealed that she stood 5′ 4″ tall and that she had always been a hard worker.

She revealed that while fans could call her queen bee, the term “empress” also fits her, and shocked the judges when she admitted that she first started singing in the 1950’s.

The bee says she’s been performing for a long time, and that it was her mother her first gave her the idea to form a group. She’s also referenced baking multiple times revealing that she loves to cook and it’s just another one of her passions besides music.

The singer also surprised everyone when she revealed that she has earned 10 Grammys in her lifetime. She’s also admitted that the late Aretha Franklin was a great friend to her.

During a recent episode of The Masked Singer, the bee told the crowd that she’s a “people person,” and that it has been difficult for her to perform in her costume because she likes to interact with the crowd, and be able to see everyone in the audience.

The judges, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy all know that they are dealing with a seasoned performer, and that it is likely a music icon hiding underneath of the elaborate mask. However, they all have different ideas about who the bee may be.

Thicke announced in a recent episode that he believes the bee to be none other than Gladys Knight, claiming to recognize her voice. Meanwhile, other judges have thrown out names such as Diana Ross, Tina Turner, and Anita Baker.

However, guest judge, Keenan Thompson, says that he completely agrees with Robin Thicke, and that he believes the bee to be singer Gladys Knight after recognizing her legendary voice.

So far the singer has belted out hits such as “Chandelier”, “Locked Out Of Heaven,” “Wrecking Ball,” “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” and “You Make Me Feel Like A Natural Woman.”

The bee along with the peacock and monster will fight it out to become the winner when The Masked Singer finale airs Wednesday night on Fox.