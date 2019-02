Gifford encourages the disgraced singer to make a comeback with God.

Kathie Lee Gifford was recently asked about her take on R. Kelly’s arrest. While the beloved television personality seemed hesitant to make her own statement or offer any advice on the singer’s situation, she did encourage R. Kelly to turn to a higher power. Gifford also encouraged the rest of the public to avoid rushing to judgment and wait for the courts to make their decision.

“We’re all God’s children,” Gifford stated on Tuesday, according to TMZ. “In God’s eyes – God wants him to be redeemed.”

Gifford clearly feels that R. Kelly should seek his redemption through God and isn’t the right time for people to give up on the disgraced singer. Gifford made her statements just one day after R. Kelly received assistance from a woman who believes he is innocent and posted his $100,000 bond. R. Kelly has since been released from jail.

On February 25, the media learned that not just one, but two sex tapes of R. Kelly’s had been given to prosecutors by Michael Avenatti, who is representing three of Kelly’s female accusers. Avenatti is the same attorney who represented Stormy Daniels in 2018, the woman who claimed she had an affair with President Donald Trump. The latest sex tape of R. Kelly’s is supposed to be more shocking than the first, and features R. Kelly and a 14-year-old girl.

#RKelly has now been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. pic.twitter.com/MhlxMCoK7a — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) February 22, 2019

“The conduct in the tape can be described as nothing short of outrageous, illegal. It leaves no question as to Mr. Kelly’s guilt,” Avenatti said, according to Fox News.

Since Kelly’s arrest, he’s lost multiple contracts and several of his performances have been cancelled. One concert venue in Germany canceled its contract to host a show of R. Kelly on tour on Tuesday. Following the cancellation, all ads that had been previously posted advertising Kelly’s arrival on April 12 were deleted from the venue’s Facebook page.

“Regarding the new and objective facts, we have decided to cancel the contract,” Ratiopharm Arena in Neu-Ulm wrote, according to Fox News. “We regret the fans’ understandable disappointment and ask them to turn to the tour’s organizer [regarding possible reimbursement].”

On Monday, Kelly’s attorney, Steven Greenberg, insisted that his client is innocent.

“Everybody is entitled to a defense. Everybody is entitled to the presumption of innocence,” Greenberg said, according to Fox News. “We should all be taking a step back. Let’s see what happens, what the evidence is and how this plays out.”

Kelly is expected to appear in court on March 22.