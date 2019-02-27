Jordyn Woods Could Face 7-Figure NDA Fine For Spilling Kardashian Secrets In Her Tell-All Interview

Jordyn Woods announced that she is spilling the tea on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk this Friday, and while the details of that interview haven’t been revealed, Woods could face some serious consequences if she isn’t careful. TMZ reveals that the reality star signed a non-disclosure agreement because of her intimate relationship with the Kardashians, and she could be fined up to seven figures for violating it.

Woods sat down with Smith on Tuesday to speak about the cheating scandal that rocked the Kardashian family. Allegedly, Kylie Jenner’s BFF was spotted getting way too friendly with Khloe’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson at an L.A. party. Khloe and Tristan split up as a result, forcing family members to take sides. Until now, Woods has been largely mum about her side of the story.

The Blast confirmed that Woods had signed an NDA as part of her involvement in Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Kylie’s spin-off show. That agreement holds Woods from speaking publicly about any private details about any member of the family, and anything she says needs to be approved by them.

Woods is a friend of the Smith family, so it’s no surprise that she would choose to open up with the family’s matriarch, but her decision to speak publicly angered the Kardashians, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“The family was blindsided by this and Kris is in panic mode,” a source said. “No one expected Jordyn to have the gall to stand up against them.”

Apparently, Woods maintains that she did nothing wrong and wants the chance to tell the public her side of the story.

“Jordyn has insisted that she did NOT hook up with Tristan. She has said she wasn’t drunk and that nothing happened with them,” the source added. “She thinks that Kris Jenner and the Kardashians are using her to get rid of Tristan and that this is a scam for ratings.”

Some fans agree, saying that the entire situation smells like a way to goose ratings on the show, which is gearing up to start airing again for the 16th season at the end of March.

Woods posted a teaser of her sitting at the famous red table, the implication being that she was ready to spill the beans on the scandal. While she may choose to be careful about what she says, or she may not address the scandal at all, no doubt the Kardashian clan will have their eyes — and lawyers — ready.