Jennifer Lopez Gave Bradley Cooper This Advice Before His Stunning Oscars Performance With Lady Gaga

Despite appearing on screen and at public appearances for years, Bradley Cooper still gets nervous. At least, that’s what Jennifer Lopez thought before the actor hit the stage at the Oscars last Sunday to perform the hit song “Shallow” with his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga.

People reported that during an Instagram Live on Sunday night with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, JLo revealed the piece of advice she offered Bradley before his performance.

“He seemed a little nervous,” Lopez said of the actor before he walked to the stage from his front-row seat. “I just whispered, I said, ‘The song is so beautiful. When they hear the first few notes, they’re going to start applauding. So don’t worry. Just deliver the song.’ He was like, ‘I got it, I got it, okay.'”

It appears that Bradley took the World of Dance host’s advice to heart, because he certainly delivered on his performance that was by far one of the most notable moments of the night. The star gave a beautiful rendition of his solo verse of the award-winning track before joining Lady Gaga at the piano to share a microphone and finish up the tune, which the audience reacted to by giving the duo a standing ovation.

Jennifer had nothing but love for the pair’s performance, which she called “intimate” and “amazingly beautiful,” and noted how fortunate she was to be able to sit front-row for the event.

.@JLo knew exactly what to say to ease Bradley Cooper's nerves at the #Oscars. ❤️ https://t.co/wPzUIOqksi — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) February 26, 2019

And while Bradley may have needed a bit of encouragement before getting up in front of the crowd, that didn’t stop him from offering his own advice to his co-star. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lady Gaga revealed the sweet words Bradley said to her before the last rehearsal of their buzzworthy performance.

“He said ‘Let’s just drop a little bit of joy.’ And I said, ‘Okay,'” Gaga told reporters following the awards ceremony.

Shortly after their stunning performance, Lady Gaga took to the stage again, this time to accept her Oscar for Best Original Song for the track she had just sang. She thanked a myriad of people, including her co-star Bradley, whom she also gushed about in a post to her Instagram later that night, calling him a “true friend and artistic genius.”

An Oscar is not the only trophy that “Shallow” has taken home this award season. The tune has also earned, among other accolades, a Critic’s Choice award, a Golden Globe and two Grammy’s, with both Lady Gaga and Bradley taking one home for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.