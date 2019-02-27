‘Finding Steve McQueen’: New Trailer Drops For Travis Fimmel’s Latest Movie About A Bizarre Bank Heist

Based on a true story, a group of thieves attempt to steal money from Richard Nixon.

Fans of Travis Fimmel will be excited to see the brand new trailer for Fimmel’s upcoming movie, Finding Steve McQueen. The movie is based on the real-life story of a bizarre bank heist in which robbers were aiming to steal millions from money from under-the-counter campaign contributions belonging to Richard Nixon. The only problem is, the thieves attacked the wrong bank.

As Collider points out, Travis Fimmel plays a character called Harry James Barber, also known as Steve McQueen in the movie. This character was the getaway driver for the heist. The true story follows the group of robbers from Youngstown, Ohio, as they attempt to pull off the daring robbery.

While the thieves hit the wrong bank associated with Nixon’s funds, and depending on reports, the group still manages to take off with approximately $9 – 12 million, which equates to more than $54 million in today’s currency.

Momentum Pictures provides the following synopsis for Finding Steve McQueen.

“When an unlikely gang of thieves attempts to steal $30 Million in illegal campaign contributions from President Richard Nixon’s secret fund, the plan quickly goes sideways, prompting the biggest manhunt in FBI history.”

You can view the new trailer for Finding Steve McQueen below.

Finding Steve McQueen also stars Rachael Taylor (Marvel’s Jessica Jones), Forest Whitaker (Black Panther), Lily Rabe (American Horror Story), William Fichtner (Heat), and Rhys Coiro (Entourage). The movie is directed by Mark Steven Johnson.

Momentum Pictures

So, Did This Heist Really Happen?

According to The Orange County Register, in 1972, a group of thieves attempted to steal approximately $30 million dollars from a bank they believed to house money from an illegal fund belonging to Richard Nixon.

Headed by the bank robber, Amil Dinsio, the group descended on the United California Bank in Laguna Niguel. However, the bank which they should have been targeting was actually Nixon’s home branch, Bank of America in San Clemente. Even with this mix-up, the group still managed to take a hefty sum of money during the robbery. So much so, that The Orange County Register refers to the heist as the “biggest bank heist in U.S. history.”

Out of the group, seven thieves were quickly apprehended by police. However, the final group member, Harry James Barber, managed to escape. According to reports, Barber managed to live in a small town in Pennsylvania under the identity of John Baker for eight years until his arrest in 1980.

During his time on the run, Barber managed to befriend the local chief of police as well as help with remodeling the local bank.

Finding Steve McQueen is due for release in theaters on March 15, according to FirstShowing.net.