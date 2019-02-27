Sarah Hyland Defends Wearing Spanx After Instagram Backlash

Hyland explained how she doesn't wear Spanx just to look thin.

The beautiful Sarah Hyland has insecurities just like the rest of us, Us Weekly is reporting. The actress came under fire after posting photos to her Instagram of her attending the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. In the caption, she makes a joke about the fact that she’s wearing two pairs of Spanx.

“Why diet? When you can just hide it!” the Modern Family star captioned the photo of her modeling a clingy pink Zac Posen dress.

The comments section for the photo blew up, with many arguing that Hyland’s caption was sending a negative message about body image. Another person pointed out that Hyland has discussed being underweight before, which could be even more triggering for others. It wasn’t until Hyland responded to one of the comments that she revealed she wasn’t wearing the Spanx just to look skinny.

“If you’re trying to hide the bump from your transplant, forget it,” one of her followers wrote. “I’ve been trying for years!!”

“Someone gets it!!” Hyland wrote in response.

She also took to Twitter to defend herself, explaining her reasoning for the Spanx to a user with a now-deleted tweet criticizing her.

“When you have two kidney transplants and are on steroids for life get back to me,” Hyland hit back.

Hyland has undergone two kidney transplants due to being diagnosed with kidney dysplasia. She recently opened up last year about how she received her first transplant years ago from her dad, but her body ultimately rejected the organ. She then endured a painful second transplant after her brother agreed to donate his kidney. Hyland shared that this was a dark point in her life, and she even contemplated suicide as she thought she was a “burden.”

“After 26, 27 years of just always being sick and being in chronic pain every single day and you don’t know when you’re going to have the next good day, it’s really, really hard,” she said in an interview during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Hyland appears to be in a much better place now and shares plenty of cute photos of her with her boyfriend, Bachelorette alum Wells Adams. According to another article from Us Weekly, the SAG winner even shared screenshots of texts she had saved from Adams while going into surgery for her second kidney transplant in September 2017. This was shortly after their first date, and Adams event sent her care packages. Spanx or no spanx, it’s clear that Adams adores her!

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.