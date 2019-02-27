Laura Bell Bundy Announces Pregnancy With Belly-Baring Photo

Actress and singer Laura Bell Bundy has revealed that she is expecting her first child — a boy — with her husband of almost two years, TBS’ executive vice president of original programming, Thom Hinkle. She revealed the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday, February 26.

Bundy has been acting in television programs, movies, and on the Broadway stage since she was a child. The 37-year-old may be most recognized for her TV roles as Robin’s co-anchor, Becky, on How I Met Your Mother, Shelby on Hart of Dixie, Dr. Jordan Denby on Anger Management, and Carin on Good Behavior. On Broadway, Bundy received rave reviews for originating the roles of Amber Von Tussle in Hairspray in 2002 and Elle Woods in Legally Blonde: The Musical in 2007, the latter of which earned her an esteemed Tony Award nomination.

She has also been successful in the country music world, releasing her first album, Longing for a Place Already Gone, in 2007. Her most recent release was 2015’s Another Piece of Me.

In the Instagram post announcing her pregnancy, Bundy said that she is “even more in love” with her husband now than ever, and revealed that the couple’s baby boy is due on May 31.

“I’ve been reminded of the beauty in life’s transitions in the last year,” she wrote.

“Thank goodness for the circle of life, and the blessings we feel we’ve received from our recently departed angels. We are so grateful.”

The “angels” she was referring to are her father, Donald Bundy, and her grandmother, who both passed away in the span of three weeks in June of 2018, according to Taste of Country.

The accompanying photograph features the petite star from the waist up. She’s wrapped in white fabric, with her growing baby bump fully exposed.

Photographer Kelsey Malicote shared a different picture from the photo shoot on her own Instagram page. The snapshot was taken from further away and shows more of Bundy’s beautiful pregnant body.

“You’re the prettiest prego in all the land,” Malicote said of her subject, adding that she had the “best day” photographing Bundy.

A third picture from the shoot, in which the blonde is looking down at her belly, was posted in Bundy’s Instagram Story, as well as a shot of the mother-to-be in a slinky green dress, cradling her belly. “I’m prego, b*tches,” she wrote in green across the top of the latter photo.

Congratulations to Bundy and Hinkle!