Joe Giudice Will Enter ICE Custody Immediately After Being Released From Prison, Per ‘Radar’

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice completes his prison sentence for his fraud conviction on March 14, but that doesn’t mean that he will be able to head home to wife Teresa and his kids. An official source told Radar Online that the 46-year-old will be turned over to ICE after he is released, where he will head back behind bars.

“ICE expects the Bureau of Prisons Allenwood Low Federal Correctional Institution to honor our detainer, and Mr. Guidice will be taken into ICE custody,” the source said.

In October, a judge ruled that Joe would be deported to Italy after serving his sentence. The RHONY star is appealing that decision, but unless it is overturned before he is released, he will be turned over to immigration where he will be forced to live in a detention center until a final decision is made. If his appeal is denied, he will be deported.

Joe and Teresa Giudice were convicted of multiple counts of fraud relating to lying about their income and falsifying tax documents. They both pled guilty and Teresa spent 11 months in prison for her part in the crimes, followed by her husband, who went to prison for 41 months.

Joe was born in Saronno, Italy and came to the U.S. with his parents when he was one year old. He never obtained his U.S. citizenship, and while he has family in Italy, he says that his whole life is here.

“I’ve been here my whole life, I wouldn’t know what to do in any other country,” he argued to the court. “I want to stay here.”

In October, Judge Ellington informed Giudice that he was forced to decide the case based on the current law.

“I get no joy in telling a family this news,” Ellington said. “Mr. Giudice, no matter how this turns out, I wish you the best. I decided this case as a matter of law.”

Since then, Teresa has battled with deciding what to do if Joe ends up leaving the country. Rumors have swirled that the Real Housewife is considering leaving her husband if he ends up being forced out of the country. She has also been spotted around town with Blake Schrek, as The Inquisitr reported, adding fuel to the rumors that the two may split.

Still, Teresa says that she is standing by her man and that he feels guilty for the position that he has put his family in, according to People.

“He has tremendous guilt, but he’s very positive, very strong,” Teresa said.