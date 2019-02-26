Angelina Jolie Makes Rare Outing With All Six Of Her Children

Jolie's children are so grown up they look almost unrecognizable.

Angelina Jolie’s children are all grown up! Jolie is rarely seen with all six of her children at once, but recently took the whole family out on February 25 for a special early screening of The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City, People is reporting. Jolie and her children 17-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old Pax, 14-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old Shiloh, and 10-year old twins Vivienne and Knox all posed for photos during their outing.

The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind is based on the true story of a 13-year-old boy in Malawi who helps his village by building a wind turbine. Sound like the perfect night out for the humanitarian and her brood! The film will be available on Netflix in March. Less than a week ago, Jolie took four of her six kids to a screening of the documentary Serendipity at the Museum of Modern Art.

This film tell the story of Jolie’s friend Prune Nourry and her battle with breast cancer — another topic Jolie is passionate about. According to Health.com, the actress had surgeries not only to remove her ovaries and Fallopian tubes but to also endure a double masectomy after learning she carried a gene that drastically upped her chances of developing cancer. Her mother, grandmother, and aunt all died from cancer.

“Cancer is a word that still strikes fear in us,” Jolie said in a speech at the Serendipity screening.”But fear often comes from not knowing what our choices and options are. Even if it can’t always be conquered, fear can be met head-on with the support of others.”

Angelina Jolie brought her family to a special screening of "The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind" and moderated a Q&A with star, screenwriter, and director Chiwetel Ejiofor and the novel's co-author William Kamkwamba pic.twitter.com/gn2Q0rqF6X — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) February 26, 2019

Jolie wants to be around for a long time to continue her humanitarian work as well as be there for her children. Jolie is certainly different from most moms, not just due to her famous name but also due to the fact that she actually encourages her children to be a little bit unruly. Jolie thinks it’s healthy for her kids to not always follow the rules.

“[My kids] all have a good rebellious streak that is wonderful and curious,” Jolie said in an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today in December. “I don’t want them to be perfectly behaved little people that just say what’s absolutely appropriate because I say so … they have to find themselves.”

Jolie also said that while her children did influence her behavior and shedding her “wild” image, they also added a different kind of “wild” to her life.