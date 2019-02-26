‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Finalist Erin Willerton Goes Topless In Racy Instagram Post

Erin Willerton has celebrated her birthday in style while shooting with Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition in the Bahamas. On Tuesday, the magazine took to its verified Instagram page to share a racy Boomerang featuring the #SISwimSearch finalist topless, just one day after the model’s 22nd birthday.

In the clip in question, the model is rocking a skimpy white bikini bottom as she wears nothing but a gold chain around her breasts, having to resort to strategically positioning her arms over her chest to cover herself up and censor the photo. Her thong sits high on the model’s hips, helping accentuate her enviable figure, particularly her toned abs, tiny waist and lean thighs.

The model is kneeling in the sand by the ocean with her legs spread open as she takes her forefinger to her lips, which are pursed and slightly parted, in a seductive gesture. In the Boomerang, the model is seen moving shifting slightly in the sand, grazing her hand over her chest and opening her lower lip a little more.

Willerton’s brunette hair is side swept and down in loose, beach waves that fall over her right shoulder and onto her bare back. It is difficult to see whether she is wearing makeup, but it looks like if she is, she kept it to a minimum, letting her natural features shine.

The post, which Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition shared with its 1.9 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 41,000 times, garnering more than 6,500 likes and more than 65 comments. Users of the popular social media platform and fans of the swimsuit issue took to the comments section to share how they feel about the sexy Boomerang.

“Obsessed – I love Erin!” one user wrote, paired with a series of red hearts, fire, and hands up in celebration emoji.

“I’m shoooook. If you don’t win it’ll be a joke,” another user offered.

On Monday, Willerton took to her Instagram to share that she had a great birthday in the company of the other finalists, who are also shooting in the Bahamas.

“22!! Thank you to @si_swimsuit and all my girlies for the best birthday weekend ever!!!” she captioned her celebratory post.

As Sports Illustrated noted, six finalists are in the Caribbean country for their photo shoot, after which a winner will be announced. The process began with more than 10,000 Instagram video submissions and in-person interviews, leading up to the six lucky models: Brooks Nader, Veronica Pomee, Jessica Aidi, Raine Michaels and Manuela Hernandez, in addition to Willerton.