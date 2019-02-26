Tristan Thompson Likes Khloe Kardashian’s Sexy Instagram Photo Amid Cheating Scandal

Tristan Thompson may be reaching out to Khloe Kardashian after the couple split amid some shocking cheating allegations.

According to E! News, Khloe Kardashian recently posted a photo of herself wearing a sexy see-through outfit, along with her sister, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, who were also dressed provocatively. It seems Tristan Thompson liked the photo, literally and figuratively.

The photo earned over 4 million likes in just 24 hours, and Tristan was one of them. Khloe’s former boyfriend took the time to press the like button on the sexy snapshot after the reality star allegedly dumped him for cheating on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods last weekend.

Kardashian and Thompson reportedly split after Khloe found out about Tristan’s infidelity, and was allegedly shocked that he had cheated on her again, and with someone that was so close to her family.

Jordyn and Kylie were like sisters, and Woods was seen by her side during her own E! spin-off, Life of Kylie. Jordyn also modeled for Khloe’s Good American clothing line, and often tagged along on Kardashian-Jenner outings and attended family events.

On Tuesday, Khloe spoke out about the cheating scandal for the first time, jumping on Twitter to thank her fans for all of their love and support.

“Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you!” I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another,” Kardashian stated.

Meanwhile, Jordyn Woods has stayed relatively quiet about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. However, all of that is seemingly about to change.

The Inquisitr reports that Jordyn as agreed to appear on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show, Red Table Talk, where she will tell her side of the story.

The time has come. Jordyn Woods will break her silence about the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal on Jada Pinkett Smith's web show, #RedTableTalk. https://t.co/6g5E5GDN9X — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 26, 2019

People Magazine reports that Jordyn took to her Instagram live feed to confirm the news, revealing herself wearing a black dress and high ponytail as she walked towards the set. She also showed herself sitting at the red table with her head in her hand as she had a serious look on her face while starring into the camera, seemingly ready to spill the tea about what happened between her, Tristan, Khloe, and maybe even Kylie.

Jordyn Woods’ interview about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson is set to air Friday at noon EST on Facebook Watch.