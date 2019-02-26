Who Is Denise Richards’ Husband? Her Wedding To Aaron Phypers Will Be Seen On ‘RHOBH’ Season 9

Denise Richards married Aaron Phypers in September of last year.

Denise Richards will soon be seen walking down the aisle with husband Aaron Phypers on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

According to a new report from Bustle, there have been a lot of questions in regard to who exactly Phypers is, especially after the show’s newest cast member attempted to explain his professional to her co-stars during a group outing.

“I met him because I started going to his clinic where he does a lot of frequency work and balancing the body,” Richards explained during another scene from the show.

Continuing to the cameras, Richards said people would likely be confused by her explanation of her husband’s career.

“I think you have to like video something because I didn’t understand it, but it is so fascinating and it’s crazy,” she said.

While speaking to Erika Jayne during Lisa Rinna’s pastry party earlier this month, Richards shared details about the way in which she and Phypers met one another, explaining that she went to his center, which specializes in DNA repair, anti-aging, and other things of that nature. She then got super candid and admitted to having sex with Phypers in one of his rooms.

“We’ve been inseparable ever since,” she added.

On the official website for Phypers’ center, it is noted that he runs Quantum 360, a “state-of-the-art healing center designed to foster optimal health in mind-body-spirit” that utilizes a holistic approach to healing.

Richards and Phypers first stepped out with one another in September 2017 and reportedly became engaged in January of the following year. However, as fans may recall, the couple didn’t go public with their engagement until one day before they wed.

Richards was previously married to actor Charlie Sheen, with whom she shares two children, 14-year-old Sam and 13-year-old Lola, and is also mom to seven-year-old Eloise, who she adopted in 2011.

Richards and Phypers’ wedding will air on a future episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and was attended by a number of her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Teddi Mellencamp, Lisa Rinna, and Camille Grammer.

In addition to Richards’ wedding, fans will also see Grammer walk down the aisle with now-husband David C. Meyer in Hawaii before the couple tragically loses their Malibu home to the fires of Los Angeles.

To see more of Richards, Phypers, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.