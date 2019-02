Disney is bringing its young guests the experience of a lifetime at a third location while expanding the original boutique.

Walt Disney World has plans to elevate the experiences of young guests by expanding the popular Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, where children can be transformed into their favorite princess, prince, or Disney character.

The Kingdom Insider says that the news that Walt Disney World is enlarging and improving the original boutique and opening a third location around the Orlando resort is thrilling to all fans of Disney royalty.

The newest Bibbidi Bibbidi Boutique is opening at the Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and will take the place of the Ivy Trellis Salon.

The original location at the Magic Kingdom Park is being expanded to accommodate more guests with more chairs, “a very special magic mirror and a transformation experience that will help guests choose the perfect outfits and accessories.” The Magic Kingdom location will remain open during this transformation and those with existing reservations will not be affected by the changes.

The third location is at Disney Springs, an outdoor shopping area.

If you aren’t familiar with these Disney boutiques, they are where guests ages 3-12 can find their inner prince or princess with the help of Disney cast members.

“Young guests [are paired with] Fairy Godmothers-in-Training, who give them magical makeovers beyond their wildest Disney dreams, turning them into princesses or gallant knights. A variety of royal transformations are available and may include hairstyling, nail polish, accessories, gowns and more, depending on the package guests choose.”

Another Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is in the works for Walt Disney World. It'll be Grand. https://t.co/HHA8o5Zqsy pic.twitter.com/RTD3AVaANO — Dewayne Bevil (@ThemeParks) February 26, 2019

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique’s website shows the selections and treatments available, plus a link for reservations and upcoming events.

There are other expansions going on around Walt Disney World including a face-lift at the entrance to Epcot Center and a new pavilion to replace the Wonders of Life experience which has been defunct for years, says The Inquisitr. The new pavilion will focus on gaming in advance of the 50th-anniversary celebration at Walt Disney World, and though it doesn’t have a name at this time, it is said to be all about the “power of play.”

Disney Connoisseur Dirk Libbey of CinemaBlend says that even though Epcot is his favorite park, the entry plaza has never been welcoming with too much concrete that makes it too institutional and not very inviting for guests.

“It’s a lot of concrete and it just isn’t as welcoming as the other parks are. While this may be only concept art, it looks a lot more inviting.”

The construction will progress without interrupting the daily workings of the park.