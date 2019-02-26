Bradley Cooper’s Girlfriend, Irina Shayk, Unfollowed Lady Gaga On Instagram Before Steamy Oscars Performance

Bradley Cooper may be caught between a rock and a hard place when it comes to his relationships with girlfriend Irina Shayk and co-star Lady Gaga.

According to The Sun, Irina Shayk may be harboring some ill feelings towards Lady Gaga. Cooper and Gaga brought the house down with their performance of “Shallow” during Sunday night’s Oscars. However, many fans, including some celebrities, took to social media to reveal that they believe there may be more between the A Star Is Born co-stars than just friendship.

However, if Irina was upset by the steamy and intimate performance between Bradley and Gaga, she didn’t show it. After Cooper left the stage, she wrapped her arms around him and kissed him. She was later seen hugging Gaga during the ceremony as well.

The outlet reports that while the two women made nice for the cameras, there could be a bit of bad blood between them, even revealing that Shayk unfollowed Gaga on Instagram on January 30, just days before the singer’s eyebrow raising performance with Cooper.

Body language expert Judi James spoke out about what she saw between Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, and Irina Shayk during the 2019 Oscars.

“The hugs and embraces between Gaga and Irina look awkward and odd. Gaga placed both gloved hands on Irina’s shoulders rather than on her arms in what might have looked like an act of affection. But she turned her head to the left as she ‘kissed’, just as Irina turned her face to her left in a parting of the cheeks,” Judi stated.

“Irina’s hands came up to clasp Gaga’s lower arm and the result looked like mutual restraining gestures,” James claimed, adding that “Bradley and Gaga compensated for this by leaning forward while Irina leaned back in her seat, meaning they could communicate over her lap.”

Meanwhile, if Irina is unhappy with the nature of Bradley and Gaga’s relationship, she may not be thrilled to learn that they have both spoken out saying that they would love to work together again in the future.

The Inquisitr reports that Cooper recently revealed that he would definitely work with Gaga again if he could write something that he deemed worthy of her talent.

In addition, the singer claimed that she believes Cooper is going to go on to make brilliant films, which she would be happy to be a part of.

Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper, and Lady Gaga have all stayed quiet on the romance rumors.