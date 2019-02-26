Demi Rose Flaunts Booty In Tiger Print Bikini On Instagram

It looks like Demi Rose Mawby is definitely longing for warmer weather and gorgeous tropical scenery, if her Instagram feed is to be trusted. The 23-year-old model took to the popular social media platform on Tuesday to share a sexy photo of herself flaunting her famous backside in a tiger print bikini while posing in Mexico.

In the snapshot in question, the British beauty is featured in a two-piece bikini consisting of a barely-there top with thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders and attach to a third string around her back. She paired the skimpy number with a matching thong that sits high on her hips, helping accentuate her enviable hourglass figure, particularly her curvy backside and small waist.

Demi Rose is posing with her back to the camera, which puts her booty at the center of the photo. The left side of her body is also showing, exposing a lot of sideboob as well as highlighting her busty figure.

The Birmingham native is looking over her shoulder at a point off-camera with a contemplative expression on her face. She is wearing her brunette tresses down in loose, beach waves that cascade over her back. She appears to be wearing minimal makeup, consisting of some mascara to make her eyelashes pop and nude lipstick.

The snapshot, which Demi Rose shared with her impressive 8.5 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 83,000 likes and more than 600 comments in just a half hour of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model proved they liked what they saw when they took to the comments section to praise Demi Rose’s enviable figure.

“My girl favorite from Instagram,” one user wrote.

“You look amazing, and that is the most awesome bikini!!” another one chimed in.

As her post’s geotag shows, Demi Rose posed for the sexy snap while in Tulum, a town on the Caribbean coastline of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, where she was spotted back in January. As the Daily Mail noted at the time, Demi Rose rang in the new year in the North American country, accompanied by her boyfriend, the DJ Chris Martinez.

When she is not enjoying herself and modeling in sunny locations, the model can also be seen hanging out at star-studded events around London. Most recently, Demi Rose attended the 2019 Brit Awards, hosted in the O2 arena where she dazzled in a strapless sheer sapphire fishtail gown, as a separate article by the Daily Mail noted.