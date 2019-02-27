Jennifer Esposito Addresses Insane Reaction To Her Comment On Post About Ex-Husband Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga

The actress says her one-word response to a joke by comedian David Spade was not an insult aimed at her ex.

Jennifer Esposito says a one-word comment she made on an Instagram post about her ex-husband Bradley Cooper and his A Star is Born co-star Lady Gaga has been blown way out of proportion. The 44-year-old actress made headlines after appearing to weigh in on a social media post about the Star is Born stars’ undeniable chemistry during their intimate performance of their song “Shallow” at the Oscars on Sunday night.

After actor David Spade posted a photo of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper with the caption, “Is there any chance these 2 aren’t f******?,” Jennifer Esposito responded with: “Ha,” as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

The NCIS and Blue Bloods star’s comment spread like wildfire on the Internet, where fans took it to mean that Esposito was either throwing shade at her ex or that she thinks there really is something going on between the recently single Gaga and Cooper, who is in a relationship with model Irina Shayk. Cooper’s supermodel girlfriend is also the mother of his toddler daughter.

Jennifer Esposito later set the record straight amid the hoopla regarding her “Ha” comment, taking to Twitter to say the internet has indeed gone crazy.

“So confused,” Esposito tweeted. “I get off a flight to see a comment I made of “HA” to a joke from @DavidSpade has gone wild!? Has everyone gone mad? Somehow I’m insulting an X by laughing at a joke someone else made? Pls take your insanity elsewhere.”

Jennifer Esposito later posted to the comments section of her original tweet to question how her one word—”Ha”—was enough to spawn a slew of tabloid articles about her.

“Can you imagine if I said HA HA. So dumb,” Esposito tweeted.

Bradley Cooper’s ex Jennifer Esposito reacts to Lady Gaga performance https://t.co/6BpKTbGWUj pic.twitter.com/gJDs9xlYOv — Page Six (@PageSix) February 26, 2019

Jennifer Esposito’s marriage to Bradley Cooper ended after four months in 2007. The actress, best known for her film and TV roles on Crash, Blue Bloods, NCIS, Mistresses, and more, has said very little publicly about her past relationship with the movie superstar, but in her 2014 book Jennifer’s Way, many fans assumed she was talking about Bradley Cooper in a chapter about a bad past relationship.

In her book, Jennifer described a manipulative ex who had a “mean, cold side” to him, according to Us Weekly. The star wrote that the rocky relationship ended abruptly, just as she expected it would.

After her divorce from Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Esposito went on to date tennis player Mark Philippoussis and she later married model Louis Dowler, whom she divorced in 2016.