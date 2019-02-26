Jordyn Woods To Appear On Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Series ‘Red Table Talk’ To Share Her Side Of The Story

It looks like Jordyn Woods is going to break her silence on the cheating scandal that rocked her world sooner rather than later.

According to Perez Hilton, Woods took to her Instagram stories today to tease an upcoming appearance on Jada Pinkett’s hit Facebook show Red Table Talk. Pinkett-Smith stars on the show with her daughter Willow Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

In the 20-second long clip, Woods is first filmed from her backside as she wears a skintight black dress and her hair in a high ponytail. The 21-year-old walks towards the Red Table Talk set as TV screens and lighting can be seen all around the table. The video ends with Woods taking a seat at the red table and looking seriously into the camera.

And it has indeed been confirmed by People that Woods will be breaking her silence on the cheating scandal between herself and Tristan Thompson in an episode of the Facebook series that is scheduled to air this coming Friday. As fans know, Woods is connected to the Smith family and that is also how she met Kylie Jenner.

Jordyn’s late father was a sound engineer for Will Smith and it was his son Jaden Smith who introduced Jordyn and Kylie. This will be the first interview in which Jordyn talks about the cheating scandal. Previously, the former BFF of Kylie Jenner has remained relatively quiet, just briefly speaking to fans at her Eylure x Jordyn Woods even in Los Angeles.

“Thank you guys for coming out and supporting me through everything that’s going on. It’s been real, and Eylure has been super real with a project I’ve been working on for over nine months right now,” she told fans.

As fans know, things between Woods and the Kardashian family went south last week after it was revealed that Jordyn and Khloe’s baby daddy, NBA star Tristan Thompson, hooked up at a house party in the Los Angeles area. Since then, the Kardashian family has cut Woods out of their lives including their businesses and social media.

And The Inquisitr shared earlier today, Kylie isn’t just denying Woods from entering her Hidden Hills mansion, she’s also preventing her from even stepping foot in her upscale neighborhood. According to an insider, Woods is prohibited from entering the neighborhood under any circumstances.

“Her security clearance has been revoked. She can’t come and go as she pleases anymore,” an insider dishes.

It will be interesting to see what Jordyn has to say in her first interview. So far, Kylie Jenner has not yet spoken about the incident.