Chad Johnson From ‘The Bachelorette’ Is Dating Caitlin Clemmens From ‘The Bachelor’

Johnson and Clemmens decided to publicly announce their romance.

Recently, Chad Johnson, a 31-year old former contestant of The Bachelor, announced on Sunday, February 24, that he and Caitlin Clemmens, who was recently eliminated from season 25 of The Bachelor, are an official couple, according to Life & Style.

Clemmens, Johnson admitted, was hesitant to make their romance public, mostly because Johnson was branded as one of the “bad guys” during his Season 12 The Bachelorette stint in the franchise. Clemmens, for her part, was competing for Colton Underwood’s heart on the current season of The Bachelor before being cut.

“In that world, I’m still the bad guy. A lot of the viewers who have seen that show haven’t seen the other four shows I’ve done where I’m actually a pretty good guy … So, I’m trying to see where that goes,” Johnson said, according to PopCulture.

Back in 2012, during JoJo Fletcher’s stint on The Bachelorette, Johnson competed to win Fletcher’s heart. However, Johnson was not the selected winner. Fletcher ended the season by picking Jordan Rodgers, the younger brother of Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Johnson came back to the franchise, appearing on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. However, Johnson was forced to return home due to some poor behavior on his part. Johnson became extremely inebriated one night during the shooting of the show and was asked to leave.

Clemmens, on the other hand, was busy participating in the current season of The Bachelor. However, last month, during the third week of the show, Clemmens was eliminated.

“I feel like throwing me away that early was a really big mistake. He really needs to think about who’s here for the right reasons. Life goes on, maybe he’ll regret his decision eventually,” Clemmens said, according to Us Weekly.

Johnson met Clemmens through Instagram, and the two connected via direct message initially. After they got to know each other through social media, the two decided to to take their relationship to the next level.

The couple will have some challenges kicking off their new relationship because they live far away from each other. Clemmens lives in Toronto and Johnson lives in Los Angeles. However, both seem willing to give the long-distance romance a serious chance, and there are rumors that the couple may visit Mexico. Johnson is considering another stint on the show Bachelor in Paradise and hopes he may see Clemmens on the show.

“If I were ever willing to go back there. I don’t know if that would happen. I think Caitlin Clemmens and probably Demi [Burnett]. And also that chick Bri [Barnes], I guess she pretended she was Australian,” Johnson said, according to Us Weekly.