Alessandra Ambrosio Sizzles In A Revealing Silk Gown On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio recently posted a risqué photograph on Instagram wherein she was featured wearing a gorgeous, light blue silk gown with a plunging neckline that exposed her perky breasts and sent temperatures soaring.

According to Just Jared, the model dressed up to attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. The model accessorized with some matching drop earrings, let her hair down and wore a full face of makeup to go with her glamorous outfit.

According to the article, Alessandra’s gorgeous dress was designed by Zuhair Murad while her jewelry was from Chopard and her beautiful silver stilettos were from Jimmy Choo. As of the writing of this piece, the post in question racked up 372,000 likes and close to 2,000 comments wherein fans and followers showered the model with countless compliments. While most fans praised the model’s amazing dress, others commented on her sexy body and appreciated her for the efforts she employs to maintain it.

One fan wrote that Alessandra looks absolutely stunning, while another said that she is one of the sexiest Brazilian models alive. Another commentator agreed and said that Brazilian women are the most beautiful women on Earth.

The 37-year-old model also posted a group picture of herself wherein she posed with fellow Victoria’s Secret models from Brazil, including Lais Ribeiro, Adriana Lima, and Isabeli Fontana — each of whom looked stunning in their own right, which proves that Brazilian woman are, indeed, really beautiful. The said picture also gained a lot of traction and amassed more than 300,000 likes and close to 17,00 comments wherein fans drooled over the four beautiful ladies.

Prior to posting the said pictures from the Oscar event, the stunner shared a very cute picture of herself wherein she was featured wearing a very casual sweater with a hoodie which she teamed with a pair of jeans. Even though the picture was monochromatic, it appeared that the model applied minimal makeup to pull off a very simple look.

The pic in question accrued more than 77,000 likes and 400-plus comments which shows that Alessandra doesn’t necessarily need to post skin-baring pictures in order to gain people’s attention as her legions of ardent admirers love her in all types of outfits.

In an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR Arabia, Alessandra was asked about the best catwalk show that she has ever participated in and in response, she said the following.