Ariana Grande Debuts Incredibly Lavish Hairstyle On Instagram

Ariana Grande treated her massive Instagram following to a pair of dazzling snapshots on Tuesday afternoon. The “Thank U, Next” hitmaker took to the popular social media platform to debut a fabulous, extravagant hairstyle that immediately caught the attention of her more than 146 million Instagram followers.

In the new photos, the “7 Rings” songstress sported a giant, over-the-top bubble ponytail that almost spanned the entire length of her body, making her petite frame look all the more delicate. The 25-year-old Grammy winner showcased her superb updo in a couple of sultry snapshots, in which she flashed her supple legs and curvy thighs by posing with her legs crossed.

The gorgeous singer donned an over-sized sweatshirt and barely anything else, putting her lean pins on full display. Although the snapshots looked very much like candid photos, her attire was very well put together, boasting a chromatic fluidity that beautifully complemented her lavish hairstyle.

For one thing, the “Break Up With Your Girlfriend I’m Bored” singer chose to flaunt her enviable figure in a cocoa-colored tie-dyed sweatshirt that conjured up delicious images of a frothy café au lait. The milk-chocolate color of her attire perfectly matched her highlighted brown tresses, which were affixed in intervals and flowed down her back in a cascade of puffed hair orbs.

To top off her daring new look, the pop star tied up her bubble ponytail with a giant brown bow – which lent a sweet vibe to her eccentric hairstyle and revealing attire, making her look like a chocolaty dessert ready for unwrapping.

In her latest Instagram snaps, the artist showcased her signature makeup style, accentuating her naturally pretty features with an exaggerated cat eye. Ariana completed her look with nude lipstick and accessorized with a pair of glitzy rings on her fingers.

The first of the two snapshots was accompanied by a very cryptic caption, consisting of a line-up of emojis that represented different lunar phases. According to the Daily Mail, the purpose of the emojis was to draw a comparison between Ariana’s puffy hair orbs and the celestial orb of the moon.

For the second photo, Ariana continued the space theme with a more revealing caption, in which she beckoned for an emoji update that would include more varied options in terms of solar system planets, specifically requesting for a Saturn and a Neptune emoji.

All this planet talk led her fans to speculate that the snapshots may be connected to a potential new music video, perhaps for the wildly popular “NASA” track from her recently released Thank U, Next album.

“Omg are we getting N-A-S-A [sic] video,” wrote one of her Instagram followers, while another quipped, “I was hoping this would be ‘In My Head’s [sic] music video but I think it’d be ending up ‘NASA.'”

The buzz of a prospective new music video aside, Ariana’s social media fans – collectively known as Arianators – piled on the praises for the star’s new look, likening her to Rapunzel. All in all, the first photo garnered a little shy of 3 million likes and more than 27,000 comments, while the second one raked up close to 1.65 million likes and nearly 18,000 comments.

Aside from the two snapshots, the singer also posted a short video of herself, in which she showed off her out-of-this-world hairstyle while also goofing around with a cat filter on Instagram. In the alluring clip, the songstress played with hey giant ponytail and blew a sweet kiss to the camera.