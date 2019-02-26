Halle Berry Flaunts Lingerie-Clad Lower Body In Teasing Instagram Post

Halle Berry definetely gets hotter by the minute. On Tuesday, the 52-year-old actress took to her Instagram page to share a sizzling photo of her underwear-clad lower body while she held a teasing note with a cryptic message written on it.

In the snapshot in question, the Catwoman star is featured in high-waisted black underwear with two silver flowers embroidered on either side, a garment that helps highlight the actress’ flawless physique — particularly her incredibly toned abs and strong thighs. The actress seems to be lying down on a brown cowhide rug, which contrasts beautifully with the color of her skin. The Oscar-winning actress is posing with her right leg on top of the other, in a pose that showcases her wide hips and curvaceous lower body.

The camera only captures her from the waist down, but it features both of her hands, showing that someone else took took the photo for her. In her right hand, Berry is holding a black Sharpie and a yellow Post-it with the message “So what had happened was…”, a message that invites her followers to wonder about what she is referring to.

Berry also didn’t include any tags, hashtags, or a geotag with her post — making it even more mysterious.

The post, which Berry shared with her 4.7 million Instagram fans, garnered more than 23,400,000 likes and 400-plus comments in under an hour of having been shared. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her incredible physique, and to engage with the teasing message in the photo.

“Yep, that’s how all my explanations begin,” one user joked, paired with a laughing-crying emoji.

“Your pins should carry a government health warning I’m having trouble catching my breath,” another Instagram fan chimed in.

It is no secret that Berry is a fitness enthusiast who often takes to Instagram to share inspirational health-related advice. Most recently, the fit actress announced she enlisted the help of UFC fighter Brian Ortega to help her train for her upcoming movie, Bruised, per Fox Sports Asia.

“So grateful he said yes to training with me in preparation for #BruisedTheMovie, and cannot wait to share what we cook up together,” she wrote on Instagram.

The film, with production being expected to start next month, will mark Berry’s directorial debut. She will also produce and star in the MMA drama, according to a Variety report from 2018.