‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Everything You Need To Know About The Peacock

The Masked Singer has had viewers talking all season long, and this week fans will finally get to see the final three contestants get unmasked, including fan favorite singer the peacock.

According to The IB Times, The Masked Singer viewers watched as the peacock’s first clues revealed that he was 5′ 9″ and that he has always craved attention, revealing he chose a peacock costume because he loves to show off in the spotlight.

The performer revealed that he has been in the public eye since he was a child, and first hit the stage at only 5-years-old. He also showed that he has a love for piano, and a deck of cards, revealing that he’s been a part of a magic act in the past.

The peacock claims that he has once been an “idol,” and that some viewers or their parents may have had posters of him on their walls. He also says that he was good friends with the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

During his second performance, the peacock told fans that he’s had many incarnations of his career, and that he’s also been cast in dramatic roles. He also reveals his connection to Las Vegas, and admits that he has a fear of heights.

By the time the peacock’s third performance rolled around, he confessed that without his mask on he often gets recognized by people who always want to chat with him. He also revealed that he weighs 176 pounds, and brought out a brown wavy wig as a physical clue, claiming that the head piece once got him “thrown in jail.”

The Masked Singer fans then saw the peacock confirm that he’s hosted awards shows in the past, and that he has fans all over the world, including knights, kings, and queens, and that his face has even been tattooed on someone’s body.

Over the weeks, the peacock has sang songs such as “The Greatest Show,” “Counting Stars,” “All of Me,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” and “Let’s Go.”

He has also announced that he used judge Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” as an inspiration on one of his albums, which prompted Thicke to guess that he could be Weird Al Yankovic.

However, Nicole Scherzinger thought she recognized one of the peacock’s mannerisms, and asked him if they knew each other, which he revealed that they did know one another. Nicole then guessed that he may be actor Neil Patrick Harris, whom she worked with on How I Met Your Mother.

Meanwhile, fans believe the peacock to be Donny Osmond, and believe he’ll be the star unmasked during The Masked Singer‘s finale on Wednesday night.