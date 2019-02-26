Love And Hip-Hop Recap: Joe Budden And Safaree Argue About Erica Mena During Costa Rica Trip

Monday’s episode of Love & Hip-Hop: New York involved a screaming match between friends Joe Budden and Safaree.

The rift began during a group trip to Costa Rica where Joe attended with his girlfriend, Cyn Santana, along with Yandy Smith, Kimbella Vanderhee and Juju Casteneda. Everything was going well for the group when tensions began to rise between Budden and Safaree.

It’s revealed during the show that before the trip, Safaree asked Budden if he could bring his new girlfriend Erica Mena. Before joining the cast of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta in 2018, Mena got her start on the New York show, where she was in a relationship with Santana. The two dated from 2014-2015 and split after a brawl that was shown on LHHNY‘s fourth season. According to VH1, the “Pump It Up” rapper felt Safaree’s request was disrespectful to his and Santana’s relationship, referring to Mena as, “Cyn’s light work.”

Things get heated between the two when Safaree insists that he didn’t need to seek permission from the State of The Culture host. Budden then yells obscenities to Safaree and then said if he were to invite Safaree’s ex, Nicki Minaj, he would see things from his perspective. The scene ends with the two continuing to argue into next week’s episode.

Before the show premiered things were seemingly fine between Mena and Santana, as the two squashed their beef following Santana’s relationship with Budden. Mena, however, wasn’t pleased with Budden’s anger toward her fiance and took to Twitter to live tweet about Budden’s comments.

“I don’t get it especially since no one really cared, let alone asked about Cyn whereabouts when he brought another female to my man’s crib. Who cares,” Mena tweeted. “Mentioned me enough like candy man. I wasn’t even bothering anyone. Not even on the show go figure. let me get back to my real life now.”

The tension between Budden and Safaree wasn’t the only one that took place during Monday’s show. Throughout the season, longtime friends Smith and Vanderhee have been at odds and Smith was upset with Casteneda for inviting Vanderhee on the trip without her knowledge. After a heated debate, the two reality stars agreed to be cordial with one another for the sake of the trip. However, a sneak peek from next week’s episode shows the pleasantries won’t last long and the two will confront each other about everything, including rumors that Vanderhee said Smith was fostering a child for attention from the public.

New episodes of LHHNY air on VH1 at 8 pm EST.