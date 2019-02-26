Bryce Harper Free Agency Rumors Being Fueled By ’90s Band Smash Mouth

Bryce Harper’s free agency has quickly become one of the most talked about topics in the sports world. While all of the MLB insiders and analyst have been offering their opinions and hearsay about the situation, it looks like there could be a new insider in town – ’90s band Smash Mouth.

According to Yahoo! Sports, Smash Mouth hilariously took to their Twitter account on Tuesday to reveal what they’ve been hearing about the Bryce Harper situation.

“We are hearing Giants ownership/upper mgmt might not be on the same page as Zaidi regarding Harper. They want to offer a long term contract like they did with Bonds and Zaidi does NOT want to. Sabean/Baer step the F up, this is your team, not some slappy’s from the Dodgers,” the band’s official Twitter account posted on Tuesday afternoon.

However, the band wasn’t done just yet. They also went on to tweet that if Harper ended up with the L.A. Dodgers, it would be the worst thing to ever happen to the San Francisco Giants.

“Seems bad????? If this happens this will be the most damaging thing ever for the @SFGiants EVER!!!!!! In the history of the franchise! Sabean/Baer WAKE THE F UP,” the account tweeted in response to a headline that claimed Bryce joining the Dodgers would have a negative impact on the Giants.

While the baseball world waits for Bryce Harper to make his official free agency decision, it looks like Smash Mouth is getting tired of being patient. It’s unclear who is running the band’s social media account, but it did offer fans some much needed comic relief, and a bit of confusion, as they wait for news on Harper’s new deal.

For fans who don’t know, Smash Mouth is a band from San Jose, California. They formed in 1994 with original members Steve Harwell, Kevin Coleman, Greg Camp, and Paul De Lisle.

They’ve belted out famous songs such as “All Star,” “I’m a Believer,” “Can’t Get Enough Of You Baby,” and “Walkin’ on the Sun.” Now, apparently, they have knowledge of how the business side of things is going down for the San Francisco Giants when it comes to the MLB team signing one of the most sought after players of all time.

While everyone is holding their breath waiting for Bryce Harper to make a decision, the number of rumors is piling up. Fans are growing impatient, and speculation reveals that the teams may also be growing tired waiting for Harper to make a choice.