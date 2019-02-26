Micky Dolenz & Mike Nesmith Reunite Days After Peter Tork’s Death To Rehearse For 2019 Monkees Tour

The two surviving Monkees keep the music of their legendary TV band alive following the deaths of Davy Jones and Peter Tork.

Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith are still mourning the death of their Monkees bandmate Peter Tork, and a previously planned tour brings them together in the days following their longtime friend’s passing.

Tork, who died last week at age 77, was never supposed to be a part of Dolenz and Nesmith’s upcoming Mike & Micky Show, but the timing of his death comes just as his former co-stars are getting ready to kick off the 2019 leg of their popular tour after a string of shows last June.

The fan site Monkees Live Almanac posted the dates for Mike Nesmith and Micky Dolenz’ 2019 tour, which kicks off March 1 in Medford, Massachusetts. The duo will play 12 dates in March before heading to New Zealand in June. The tour will end June 18 in Sydney, Australia.

While the setlist is not confirmed, during their 2018 shows Dolenz and Nesmith offered up a mix of Monkees classics, deep cuts, and rarities. Some of the songs played on the tour last year included “Last Train to Clarksville,” “Daydream Believer,” “(I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone,” “Pleasant Valley Sunday,” “I’m a Believer,” and the Peter Tork-penned “For Pete’s Sake,” which served as the closing theme for the second season of The Monkees TV show in 1967.

Days after Peter Tork’s death, Monkees star Micky Dolenz posted a photo to Instagram that showed him and Mike Nesmith at their first day of rehearsals for the Mike & Micky tour. Nesmith is seen wearing his signature wool cap just like he did on the classic TV show, although this one doesn’t have a pompom on the top.

Last year, Mike Nesmith and Micky Dolenz announced their first-ever tour as a duo. The two-man band billed their tour the Mike & Micky Show instead of The Monkees because Tork was not participating. Sadly, the group’s fourth bandmate, Davy Jones, died in 2012.

While the Mike & Micky Show will include plenty of Monkees music, Nesmith told Rolling Stone the show is “very different” than a Monkees concert.

“I mean, it’ll be Monkees music, but there’s no pretense there about Micky and I being the Monkees. We’re not. We’re the remnants.”

The Monkees shot to fame in 1966 with the premiere of their hit CBS television show. Twenty years later, the made-for-TV band reformed after their show ran on heavy rotation on MTV put their old television show into heavy rotation, but Michael Nesmith skipped many of the band’s reunion tours.

After the sudden death of Davy Jones seven years ago, Mike Nesmith returned to tour with the group. He later participated in The Monkees 50th anniversary album Good Times! with Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork in 2016, as well as last year’s first-ever Monkees Christmas album.