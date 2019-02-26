Sofia Richie Flaunts Curves In Bra and Sheer Tights In New Photo On Instagram

Sofia Richie treated her fans to a seductive photo on Instagram on Tuesday, showing off her long legs and enviable curves in a bra and sheer tights. Richie posed in a what looks like a luxuriously minimalist living room and although Richie didn’t tag/mention a photographer/magazine in the caption, it looks like an outtake from a professional shoot.

Although these days she’s more often in the news for being Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Richie is a fashion model. According to her profile on Models.com, she’s represented by Select Model Management, an agency that also represents modeling powerhouses like Irina Shayk and Agyness Deyn.

As The Daily Mail notes, Richie sneakily announced that she’s landed a sponsorship with Victoria’s Secret in a recent Instagram. On Sunday night, she posted a photo of herself dressed in underwear from the brand as she lounged in a bathtub with the hashtag ‘#ad’ in the caption.

But there’s no word yet on whether we’ll see her walking the runway at The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

She has some catwalk experience already as she’s previously walked for Jeremy Scott, Philipp Plein, Dolce & Gabbana, and Chanel, The Daily Mail reports.

Her work for Chanel allowed her to meet legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld who recently passed away. In an interview with Grazia, she shared an interesting story about the time she told a joke in his presence during a fitting for a runway show.

“I walked in and I was like, ‘I’m going to be the one to lighten the mood,'” she said.

“He was talking about the clothing, I don’t think he even said a word to me, to my face, and he was talking about it and I made some joke, then he looked up at me and was like, ‘I think that was funny’, and told me to leave. I was like, ‘That was AMAZING!’. Best day of my life.”

If Richie does get the opportunity to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway, she’ll be joining some pretty famous models, some of whom she already knows personally like Kendall Jenner.

Sofia Richie is the daughter of Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander, a former fashion designer and dancer. She’s the younger sister of Nicole Richie and older brother Miles Rockman Richie.

As mentioned earlier, Richie has been in the tabloids a lot lately because of her romantic relationship with Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and co-parent. The two have been dating since 2017.