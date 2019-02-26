Rihanna X LVMH Deal Gets A Name And Funding, Per ‘Paper Magazine’

Rihanna may finally be taking luxury fashion by storm, as the designer’s collaboration with Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH) now has a name and a game-plan, Paper Magazine reports.

The collaboration between the singer and entrepreneur and the French multinational luxury goods conglomerate began in January. While many speculated that the deal was simply a rumor, it was announced on Tuesday that the line — entitled Project Loud France, a title that references her fifth studio album, Loud — is officially underway.

If launched, Project Loud France will make the Fenty Beauty owner the first black female designer to have a line under LVMH. The partnership is reportedly a multi-million dollar investment. Speculation of the line grew when a French accounting firm obtained filings that illustrated a financial partnership. The documents show that Rihanna has already invested more than $30 million in the deal, which will secure her as the majority shareholder of the company.

Project Loud France will reportedly include womenswear, menswear, children’s clothing, accessories, footwear, eyewear, tech products, office supplies, and more. According to Paper magazine, the launch will be the first time LVMH has debuted a line from inception since it launched Christian LaCroix in 1987. The line is also said to be the “conception, fabrication, distribution, commerce, importation and exportation” of an ambitious array of products.

Rihanna has more than proved her ability to launch a brand from scratch. The “Umbrella” singer’s beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, found instant success — largely on the singer’s notoriety and her engagement on social media. Instead of simply putting her name on her makeup, she was involved in the launch of her line from start to finish — including packaging, marketing, and its formulation. The businesswoman often shows herself on Instagram and Youtube, showing off her latest products and how they look on her skin. This genuine approach appears to resonate with her fans. Her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, has also proven to be successful.

The “California King Bed” singer got her start in the fashion world with her first brand, River Island. The clothing brand launched in 2013 during London Fashion Week, which she told WWD was a defining moment for her career.

“Launching at London Fashion Week is a dream come true for me,” she said at the time. “I have wanted to design my own collection for a long time and to present my collection for River Island alongside all of the other great design talent at LFW is a real privilege. I can’t wait to see the reaction from my fans and the fashion press.”

Rihanna nor LVMH have left a statement regarding their partnership. A launch date has yet to be announced.