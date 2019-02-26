‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Lola’s Life Hangs In The Balance

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, February, 26 brings a pregnancy deception from Mia after news that Lola needs a new liver hits. Plus, Jack, Billy, and Kyle plan to take Phyllis out of Jabot’s CEO seat while Kerry pledges allegiance to Phyllis, and Nick gives Michael new information.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) wanted to keep Victoria (Amelia Heinle) off the stand, but Billy (Jason Thompson) disagreed. He felt that Victoria should tell her story, but Michael warned that Christine (Lauralee Bell) would rip it apart on the cross-examination, especially since Victoria lied for so long. Nick (Joshua Morrow) admitted that he looked forward to seeing Michael rip apart Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) on the stand. Elsewhere, Phyllis told Summer (Hunter King) that Nick broke up with her, but that she planned to save the whole Fab Four with her testimony. Summer said she supported her mom.

Later on, Billy conspired with Jack (Peter Bergman) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) to take Phyllis down at Jabot. There’s no doubt in any of their minds that Phyllis’s negative press could hurt the family cosmetics company, and they absolutely have to protect John Abbott’s legacy. However, Billy suggested that Jack ask Kerry (Alice Hunter) to help them out. Of course, Kerry told Phyllis over lunch that she supported her and would back her up at Jabot. Oops.

Nate (Brooks Darnell) announced that Lola (Sasha Calle) needed a new liver since hers is too damaged. The call about Lola interrupted Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) attempting to convince Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) that she’s pregnant. They headed to the hospital for Rey and Arturo (Jason Canela) to get tested as living donors, but unfortunately, neither brother matched. Now Lola is in a race against time, and Rey warned his wife that if Lola dies, she will face a murder charge.

Mia happened to meet a pregnant woman in a serendipitous moment at the hospital. Mia asked the woman if she wanted to earn some money, and lo and behold, later on Mia presented Rey with a positive pregnancy test. Mia asked Rey to consider their baby before moving forward with her arrest.

Finally, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) told Nick about the video on the Dark Horse servers. Tessa confessed to using it to blackmail Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria, Sharon (Sharon Case), and Phyllis. Mariah realized that Nick already knew, and later Nick updated Michael with the details about the video and how to use the fact that the women were victimized again.