‘Girls Next Door’ Star Holly Madison And Pasquale Rotella Are Officially Divorced

After a six-month separation, Holly Madison and Pasquale Rotella are divorced after a judge issued the divorce decree in a Las Vegas court on Monday. According to Us Weekly, the pair announced that they were calling it quits in September but said that they were committed to raising their two children, Forest Leonardo and Rainbow Aurora, 2 and 5-years-old.

Rotella, 44, filed for divorce from the former Playboy Playmate last year after nearly 5 years of marriage. Back in September, Rotella confirmed on Instagram that he and Madison had decided to split, though it wasn’t a decision that either of them made “lightly” or “hastily.”

“It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate,” Rotella wrote. “First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity. Holly is a talented woman and a beautiful soul. We remain the best of friends while coparenting and continuing to support one another in our respective passions in life.”

He finished the post by expressing hope for the future for their family.

The 39-year-old model started dating Rotella, who founded the company that runs the Electric Daisy Carnival, in 2011 after a series of high-profile relationships, including one with magician and entertainer Criss Angel.

Madison gave birth to their first child in 2013, and the two later married in a ceremony at Disneyland in September 2013 that included a bash in the bayou and a ride in the glass carriage. A few years later, Madison gave birth to their second child.

There’s no word on any child custody arrangements, nor has either of the two commented on what drove them apart. A source close to the couple told People that the split wasn’t a surprise to people who knew them.

“Holly and Pasquale had been having trouble for some time,” the source said. “This wasn’t a sudden decision. They had a lot in common, but they were also very different people.”

After separating from Rotella, Madison left Las Vegas, where she had forged a new life as a showgirl after leaving Hollywood, complete with her own reality show spinoff called Holly’s World, to start again in Los Angeles.

Madison found fame as one of the Girls Next Door, which ran from 2005 to 2010, and as one of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends. She has stayed close to her co-star Bridget Marquardt, who was one of her bridesmaids at her wedding. Her other co-star, Kendra Wilkinson, just finalized her own divorce from husband Hank Baskett, as The Inquisitr reported.

That means that Marquardt, who started dating director Nicholas Carpenter in 2008, is the only one of the group to still be in a relationship after leaving the Playboy mansion.