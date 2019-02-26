Kendall Jenner Rocks Black Swimsuit In Latest Instagram Post

Kendall Jenner is the world’s best-paid model at the moment, and thus experiences no shortage of modeling jobs, snippets of which she often shares on her Instagram feed. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old supermodel took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself rocking a black one-piece swimsuit that puts her long, slender body on full display.

In the photo in question, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is featured in the black one-piece that consists of two separate parts joined at the side by an interesting attaching detail. The bottom part sits high on her frame, just below the bellybutton, which helps showcase her incredibly small waist and toned midsection. The straight-cut top has one strap that goes over the shoulder, although Kendall is stretching it to the side with both hands.

The stretchy pose she is in highlights the fierce structure of her arms and shoulders, while the position of her legs — soft in the knee and a little more than shoulder-width apart — showcases her impossibly long legs. As per her caption, she is rocking a pair of ALANA stretch stilettos by Stuart Weitzman.

Kendall is wearing her dark hair slicked back in a hairstyle that lets her face take over. The model has a silvery smokey eye, consistent with the color palette of her outfit.

The photo, which Kendall shared with her whopping 104 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 450,000 likes and more than 2,600 comments within an hour of being posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the supermodel took to the comments section to share their admiration for her and praise her figure.

“Legs to the sky girl!” one user wrote, while another one echoed the sentiment by adding, “Those legs tho.”

However, many other users took the opportunity to body-shame for her small frame.

“Listen u don’t need fashion u need some food,” one user wrote, a comment that garnered more than 62 likes in a short amount of time.

“Way way too skinny,” another one added.

This is far from being the first time Kendall is the target of body-shaming on the internet. As Marie Claire noted last year, the model was the target of online trolling when Kourtney Kardashian shared a bikini photo alongside Kendall and former family friend Jordyn Woods for Memorial Day Weekend.

Almost immediately, Instagram users took to the comments section to make fun of Kendall’s figure, calling her “anorexic” and accusing her of going under the knife, the report noted.