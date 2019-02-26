Robin Thicke And April Love Geary Welcome Second Child Together

It’s a girl for Robin Thicke and April Love Geary!

The couple welcomed their second child to this world earlier this morning, and they could not be more excited. The pair are already proud parents to 1-year-old daughter Mia Love Thicke — and Thicke has a son, 8-year-old Julian Thicke, which he shares with ex-wife Paula Patton.

Robin took to his popular Instagram account earlier today to share a photo of himself in full scrubs, cradling his newborn little girl. In the sweet snapshot, Thicke looks lovingly into his daughter’s eyes as she lays in his arms with her eyes closed. The newborn is swaddled in a white blanket with a foot pattern, and she is also rocking a striped beanie. To go along with the photo is an equally sweet caption.

“Lola Alain Thicke was born this morning 2/26/19 at 8:21 am. Thank you God and April Love for this blessing! @aprillovegeary #fatherofthree”

The singer’s post has already earned him a ton of attention in just a short time of having been shared. So far, the image has already amassed 13,ooo likes in addition to 200-plus comments. While some fans commented on the post to gush over how sweet Robin’s baby girl is, countless others congratulated Thicke on his latest blessing.

“Ahhhh! Congratulations Thicke fam!!! One more tennis player in the mix,” one follower wrote.

“I just want to say, thank you for giving your daughter a beautiful name!! Congratulations,” a second user quipped.

“Awwww! Congrats! 2 little girls close in age. They will be best friends and have a big bro to look after them,” another Instagram fan chimed in.

April also shared a post on her own Instagram account to welcome Lola to the world. In the post, she called her baby girl “beautiful” while gushing over how much she already loves her. April’s photo was slightly different than Robin’s as she, Lola, and Robin all pose for a picture right after her birth.

Once again, Robin is wearing full scrubs, while April lays in the hospital bed and cradles the baby in her arms. Like Thicke’s post, Geary’s has also earned her a lot of accolades from fans. Her post has so far attracted 7,000 likes and 200-plus comments. And for fans who didn’t notice, baby Lola’s middle name, Alain, is a nod to Thicke’s late father — Alan Thicke. The actor passed away in 2016 in Burbank, California.

Alan was playing hockey with his son, Carter, when he suffered a heart attack. Sadly, he never regained consciousness, and passed away following the incident.