Prince Harry Cracks Joke About Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy: ‘Is It Mine?’

The Duke of Sussex cracked a bad dad joke.

Prince Harry cracked a dad joke, albeit a bad one. The Duke of Sussex joked about his wife Meghan Markle’s pregnancy during the couple’s recent three-day royal visit to Morocco, cheekily casting doubt on the paternity of the baby.

A video posted by BBC News showed Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, during a visit to the boarding school Education for All. When a woman in attendance asked Duchess Meghan about her pregnancy, Harry played dumb.

“What, you’re pregnant?” Prince Harry asked, to which his wife played along by saying, “Surprise!”

Prince Harry then delivered this whopper.

“Is it mine?!”

In October, just a few months after their royal wedding last May, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they are expecting their first child in spring 2019. It was later revealed the baby is due in late April.

Meghan Markle has certainly not been hiding her pregnancy, especially from her jokester husband Harry. During the couple’s tour of Morocco, Meghan received a henna tattoo, which symbolizes good luck for her pregnancy in Moroccan culture, according to People.

And just before she headed off on her Moroccan trek with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was feted with a baby shower in New York City, with an A-list guest list that included pals Serena Williams, Amal Clooney, and her former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer.

As for Prince Harry, while he joked about the paternity of his pregnant wife’s baby, his fatherly instincts seem to already be kicking in. Entertainment Tonight posted a BBC clip that showed Harry and Meghan watching Moroccan children cooking pancakes when the Duke of Sussex noticed one of the cameras from a local TV station getting a tad too close to a child’s head. Harry was then seen shooing the camera away to protect the child from getting hit in the head by the camera.

And don’t worry, royal watchers, Prince Harry has long acknowledged he is the father of Meghan Markle’s baby—just in case you had any doubts. In January, Harry made an appearance at a Commonwealth Youth Roundtable discussion at Lancaster House, where he gave a speech to youth representatives in attendance and noted his own impending fatherhood.

“As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation,” Harry told the crowd, per Elle. “The only way to see real progress is not by chance, it’s by change. Let’s get to work.”