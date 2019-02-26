‘Real Housewife’ Kenya Moore Reveals How She’s Losing Weight After Her Pregnancy

Kenya Moore shares her weight-loss secrets that helped her lose nine pounds in a couple weeks after giving birth to her first child.

Kenya Moore took to Instagram Monday to reveal the weight-loss secrets that helped her shed nine pounds in a few weeks after her pregnancy.

Moore went through a lot after announcing her pregnancy last year, according to a report by People magazine. Those nine months were a roller coaster of ups and downs in her fight to become a mother and start a family of her own.

Early on in the pregnancy, she was diagnosed with preeclampsia after having had a rapid 17-pound weight gain in one week. Moore tried to keep the situation light by posting a picture of her swollen feet on Instagram when she let fans in on the news.

When it came time to deliver the baby, doctors were forced to perform a c-section that took three hours. Due to some obstructing fibroids, the doctors had to cut both horizontally and vertically to deliver the baby and moved quickly to prevent Moore from bleeding out.

But when she held Brooklyn Doris for the first time, she knew it was all worth it.

“Everything that could have gone wrong did go wrong. But she’s such a tough baby; so determined. And every step of the way, she kept surviving and getting stronger. She’s my miracle baby. There’s no other way to describe it, she’s my miracle baby.”

Now that Brooklyn is a healthy growing baby, Moore is finding the time for herself to get her life and her body back on track, and it seems to be going very well for her.

Following the Instagram post of her wearing a white dress and heels, fans clamored for details on how she lost the weight, demanding she reveals her diet and workout secrets.

Moore posted again on Instagram. This time was a video of her in a Calvin Klein workout outfit as she gave the weight-loss hacks her fans had been dying to hear.

“I do one shake a day to replace a meal and the supplements! That’s all! I still work out when I can but this has been helping me drop the last lbs since having my baby girl.”

She also included a link to the Body Completer RX supplements she’s been taking to help her lose the weight.

Fans gave lots of support for Moore and her progress so far. Many were impressed with how good she looks after having a complicated c-section and other fans were demanding to know what she puts in her meal replacement smoothies.

There have been a few comments from people claiming she took advantage of the c-section to also get liposuction done. A few even suggested it was all a ruse to sell the supplements and collect royalties from the sales.

However, she lost the weight, and there’s no denying that she looks amazing and healthy and has a very cute kid as well.