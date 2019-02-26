Lindsey Pelas Puts Ample Cleavage On Full Display In Glamorous Instagram Update

Lindsey Pelas knows how to work a camera, and she has yet to meet an angle that she doesn’t like. In the last snap posted to the social media bombshell’s Instagram account, the Playboy vixen showed off a different, more glamorous side of herself — while still showing off the insane curves her fans know and love.

In the shot, Pelas wore a glittery tank top that hugged her body, putting her ample cleavage on full display. She added a shimmering blazer over the look to up the glam-factor, and strayed from her usual rose-toned makeup to go for a classic, old Hollywood-style aesthetic.

Pelas wore her platinum locks straight down her back, and separated her mane with a trendy middle part. For accessories, the glamour model rocked a diamond encrusted silver and black choker — adding a pair of oversized, dangling earrings for a jaw-dropping effect.

The Maxim model wore a peach-toned eyeshadow and large, sweeping flicks of mascara that made her mossy-colored eyes look almost iridescent. She used contouring to accentuate her cheekbones, and topped the look off with a ravishing crimson lipstick that made her plump pout pop.

Pelas is no stranger to showing off her insane physique in various outfits and poses that her 8.6 million Instagram followers go wild over. Yesterday, as The Inquisitr previously shared, Pelas took a sandy romp on a beach. There, she wore nothing but a pair of thong bottoms — fully exposing her curvy backside.

For that seaside-inspired shoot, Pelas wore her golden-colored hair in long beach-babe waves that spilled down her back and over her shoulders. She buried her buxom chest in the sand, but left little to the imagination with the interesting pose she chose — lying flat on her stomach while peering over her shoulder.

Just last week, Pelas took the glam up a notch yet again by rocking an oversized fur coat with nothing underneath. Showing some skin, Pelas left the undergarments at home for that shot, and had her prominent chest front-and-center for the snap. For that photo, the model chose to rock a high ponytail that’s on trend these days with influencers such as herself. She topped the look off with a pair of large hoop earrings.

The Esquire model wore shades of peach, coral, and gold for last week’s photoshoot, a far cry from the deep reds and dark hues of the most recent pic she has posted. Rocking a nude lipstick with a slighter darker liner, Pelas wore heavy sweeps of bronzer. She completed her makeup with a rose-colored eye shadow to soften the edgy ensemble.

As always, fans of the curvaceous model will be keeping a close eye on her social media to see what exciting outfit choices she comes up with next.