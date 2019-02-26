Iggy Azalea Flaunts Sculpted Body In Skimpy See-Through Bodysuit On Instagram

Iggy Azalea is known for her amazing musical talent, but a great deal of attention has also been paid to her incredible curvaceous figure — one which she isn’t afraid to show off on Instagram. On Tuesday, the Australian rapper took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry photo of herself in a sheer bodysuit that that put her curves on full display.

In the snapshot in question, the “Kream” singer is donning a dark bodysuit featuring sheer legs and sleeves. She is also wearing a latex corset that helps accentuate her hourglass figure even further. The 28-year-old rapper has her body turned toward the camera as she leans against the stone structure of an opulent building.

Iggy Azalea has one hand right below a column as she supports her body weight, while the other is stretched to the side, touching the side structure of a green door. The pose shows off her entire body. The Aussie has one leg crossed in front of the other in a way that draws attention to her full hips and strong thighs, which are visible through the sheer fabric of the bodysuit she has on.

She is wearing her platinum hair shoulder-length, parted in the middle, reaching straight down just above her shoulders. She is rocking a black smoky eye that matches the color of her outfit and contrasts with her hair, while also wearing a nude lipstick.

The snapshot — which Iggy Azalea shared with her impressive 12.8 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 265,000 likes and more than 2,500 comments in less than an hour of having been posted. Users of the social media platform, and fans of the rapper, took to the comments section to praise her killer body and the overall look of the photo.

“How are you so gorgeous?!?” one user wondered.

“You have [the] best body,” another one chimed in.

Speculation and rumors surrounding Iggy Azalea’s famous booty have been commonplace for years. As The Daily Mail recently noted, the rapper consistently denied having had any plastic surgery on her backside, though she had admitted that she has breast implants and has gotten a nose job. However, per The Daily Mail, a plastic surgeon recently told the publication that he personally believes she has gotten a Brazilian butt lift, a form of buttock augmentation that uses fat from other parts of the body to enhance the size and shape of a patient’s bottom.

“Her shape and personal history makes me think she has,” said Dr. Michael Salzhauer, aka Dr. Miami.