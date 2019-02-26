‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Everything You Need To Know About The Monster

The Masked Singer is TV’s hottest new show, and everyone is talking about the upcoming finale. While judges believe that they may have the identities of the bee and the peacock pegged, the monster has been difficult to figure out.

According to The IB Times, there have been plenty of clues about the monster, but The Masked Singer judges, and fans, are the least confident about their guesses when it comes to the lovable and soulful monster.

During the monster’s first performance, it was revealed that the monster was 5′ 8″, and that the world had labeled him a monster, which is why he chose the costume. He also revealed that he was misunderstood, and that he wanted to “rewrite his mixtape” after he was at the “top of his game,” but the game changed on him.

He’s revealed that he’s taken a break from the spotlight, and has not been considered a professional singer to everyone. He’s also been seen in a red convertible while driving by a body of water. He’s hinted that he’s from the south and that he has ties to New York.

The monster has also hinted that he could be athlete such as a baseball player or golfer by using words such as “swing” and “caddy,” while referencing the “game” often.

Monster says he grew up in a rough neighborhood, and that he’s a teddy bear at heart. He’s also hinted at a connection to video games in the clue packages. During the semi-finals he revealed that he’s a “father, a husband, a son, a brother, and more than thing, a person,” adding that he’s wanted a comeback for a decade now.

Over the past two months fans of The Masked Singer have watched the monster sing songs such as “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “I Don’t Want To Be,” “American Woman,” “I Love Rock N’ Roll,” and “Stay With Me.”

The judges, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger, have been the most confused about the identity of the monster, guessing an array of people from comedians such as Tommy Davidson and Keenan Thompson, to Darius Rucker, Derek Jeter, CeeLo Green, and many others.

This week the monster will finally take of his mask, reveal his identity, and likely talk about why he did the show, and what the clues meant to him. Meanwhile, fans believe that rapper T-Pain could be the man behind the mask.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights on Fox.