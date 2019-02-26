Brandi Glanville Bonds With Teddi Mellencamp, Is She Gunning For A Full-Time ‘RHOBH’ Return?

Brandi Glanville recently hung out with Teddi, and tweeted about it.

Could Brandi Glanville be plotting a full-time return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

After making a guest cameo during the show’s ninth season, Glanville has her fans and followers convinced she’s gunning for a return. She recently revealed that she had spent some time with Teddi Mellencamp.

“So nice to finally meet and chat a bit with [Teddi Mellencamp] last night, she’s absolutely stunning and seems very down to earth,” Glanville tweeted.

Right away, fans began flooding Glanville with comments regarding her potential return to the show, which she first joined as a “friend” during Season 2. As some fans pointed out, her tweet to Mellencamp appeared to be a hint that she’s taken Andy Cohen’s advice — and that she has begun to make herself relevant with the cast.

“Felt the same way meeting you,” Mellencamp replied, via Twitter.

In 2018, Cohen revealed what it would take for him to welcome Glanville back to the show.

“The problem is, she’s not connected with any of the women,” he explained to Entertainment Tonight. “If somehow Brandi and [Lisa Vanderpump], or Brandi and Kyle [Richards], or if she wound up legitimately becoming good friends with a few of those women, then I think that would be great. Then we would bring her back.”

At the time of the interview, Cohen said that because Glanville was on an “island” after experiencing friction with nearly everyone from the show, there wasn’t an organic way to bring her back to the production. However, she did film a scene alongside new cast member Denise Richards last year — one that will air later on in the ninth season.

Glanville and Lisa Vanderpump used to have a close friendship, but after they went through hardships following accusations of manipulation, that friendship came to an end. Then, in the years that followed, Glanville also got on the bad side of Kyle Richards and other members of the show.

While Glanville doesn’t appear to be super close to any of the current cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she does have at least two connections to the show at this point in time. With Vanderpump’s future on the show up in the air, she could be just what the series needs for Season 10.

Because Vanderpump is estranged from her co-stars, it has been rumored that she will not be featured during any further episodes of the show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.