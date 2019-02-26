Bebe Rexha Defends Her Dad After Social Media Followers Attack Him For Commenting That She ‘Makes Him Sick’

Singer Bebe Rexha is asking her social media followers to respect her family after commenting about her father’s somewhat harsh text messages.

The 29-year-old Grammy nominee shared a screenshot of an exchange between her and her father on her Instagram story on Monday. In the story, Rexha posted a text from her father, Flamur Rexha, upset about his daughter’s revealing photos online. In the text, Flamur explains that he’s “embarrassed” about being seen with his daughter and asked her to stop posting the photos to her 7.5 million followers, per E! News.

“You better stop posting stupid pornography because you make me sick,” Flamur wrote in the text message. “I can’t take this anymore.”

Bebe captioned the photo with “my dad hates me,” followed by a facepalm emoji. Upon seeing the story, Bebe’s fans instantly reached out to her and criticized her father. The fans shared their anger toward him and believed no father should speak to their daughter that way. Soon after, Bebe deleted the screenshot and went to Twitter to confront her followers about the ordeal.

“Don’t say mean things about my dad please he is an amazing father,” Bebe said. “I’m disappointed in myself. I was being sarcastic. I understand where he is coming [from] as a father and that’s why the text was a bit harsh. I am upset that he still isn’t speaking to me, but he is still my father.”

Bebe has historically used social media to express herself. The “Last Hurrah” singer uses Instagram primarily to show herself wearing bold outfits that leave little to the imagination. The singer’s fashion choices were a topic of discussion in her professional life, as it was a concern for YouTube videos. Bebe’s video for “Last Hurrah” was recently flagged by the video streaming service due to the “sensitive” content. In the video, Bebe is wearing a number of revealing outfits, including a tight latex outfit and combat boots. The “Say My Name” singer spoke against being flagged on the site via Twitter.

“I am a woman who is living unapologetically. I’m not gonna be made to feel bad about making ART,” she wrote. “And yes art to me is my beautiful a** out, boys kissing boys, girls kissing girls, crosses on my body. IF A MALE RAPPER PUT OUT THAT VIDEO OUT IT WOULD BE FINE.”

Bebe also spoke against the fashion industry in January, stating on Instagram that many designers didn’t want to dress the singer for her first Grammy Award ceremony due to her size. However, she eventually found the perfect dress for the night, as she wore a plunging red Monsoori gown.