Rob Kardashian Threatens Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Scandal, Per ‘RO’

Rob Kardashian won’t let anyone hurt his sisters. On Monday, it was rumored that the reality star allegedly threatened Tristan Thompson in light of his recent cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods, a close friend to the Kardashian family. Rob was reportedly outraged when he heard news of Thompson’s betrayal, according to Radar Online.

“Rob reached out to Tristan to let him know that he is no longer welcome around his family, ever,” an insider reportedly told the news outlet.

The source continued on to say that Rob was “enraged” about the situation because Khloe, his older sister, “means everything to him.”

“He straight up told Tristan that he was going to beat his a**!” the source said.

Thompson has reportedly not responded to the threat. Khloe has since told her brother to stay out of the situation.

Not only did Thompson betray Khloe, but also the rest of the Kardashian family, which is very tightknit. Woods, whom Thompson was seen kissing at a party, was best friends with Kylie Jenner, but the two friends have reportedly “broken up.” It is said that Jenner feels hurt by Woods’ actions.

“Rob is furious Tristan betrayed two of his sisters and hurt everyone in the family at the same time,” a source told Hollywood Life. “Rob can’t help but feel that Tristan is not to be trusted whatsoever. Rob cannot understand what Tristan was thinking hooking up with Jordyn and can’t believe Tristan has treated Khloe so poorly.”

Rob’s anger is directed at Woods as well, the source explained.

Now, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is trying everything he can to support Khloe in this heartbreaking time. She and Thompson split last week when news of his infidelity broke.

“Rob wants to understand what [Tristan] was thinking when he broke Khloe’s heart,” the source concluded.

The latest cheating scandal may have struck a nerve with Rob because of his involvement in his sister’s previous breakup. Khloe was previously married to basketball player Lamar Odom, and Rob lived with the couple for some time, according to People. Rob, unfortunately, saw his sister’s heart break firsthand when she learned that Odom had been cheating on her for several years.

Rob and Khloe do appear to be incredibly close, as the businessman and the Good American founder often take their daughters, Dream and True, on play dates together. In January, the siblings took their little girls to a local fire station and shared tons of adorable pictures from the outing.

Khloe is also sometimes a babysitter for Dream, 2, and the two seem to get along very well.