Khloe Kardashian Posts Sweet New Photo Of Daughter True And Cousin Penelope

Khloe Kardashian’s world may have just been rocked by yet another cheating scandal, but at least she still has her girls by her side.

Earlier today, the mother of one took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo of her daughter, True Thompson, with her niece, Penelope Disick. In the adorable shot, the two cousins sit on a white couch together, and look like they’re BFFs. Penelope holds little True on her lap as she leans against the couch and flashes a subtle smile.

The 6-year-old looks casual in a pink t-shirt and her cute new bob haircut. Baby True appears to be totally content in her cousin’s arms, and already seems to be dressing like a diva. Not only is the 10-month-old rocking a gold bracelet and a pair of earrings, but she can also be seen sporting a white shirt with a blue and red Gucci logo. She is also wearing a leopard-colored head wrap.

It comes as no shock that the cute photo has already earned Kardashian a lot of attention, attracting over 1.1 million likes in addition to 5,500 comments and growing. Some fans commented on the image to gush over how adorable to two Kardashian kids are, while countless others applauded Khloe for being so strong amid the cheating scandal that rocked her world last week.

“Hey Beautiful babies wish I could kiss those jaws,” one follower wrote.

“True is such a pretty little baby girl, love how close your family is, mine is the same exact way, couldn’t ask for better friends then siblings,” another user wrote.

“I know you probably wont see this or respond but I just wanted you to know woman to woman I think you rock and deserve so much happiness,” a third fan gushed.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, Khloe has finally broke her silence on Twitter regarding the cheating scandal between Jordyn Woods and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. In a sweet post, Khloe told her fans that she is so thankful to have them in her life — and also thanked them for the outpouring of support during such a tough time.

“Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you,” she wrote. “I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another.”

Since the news of the cheating scandal broke, the Kardashian sisters have all basically cut Jordyn Woods out of their lives. Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe have all un-followed her on social media — and KoKo has also scrubbed her Good American website of any photos of Woods.