WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Might Help Dean Ambrose Change Mind About Leaving Company, Per ‘WrestlingNews.co’

If a new report is to be believed, Roman Reigns could play a huge part in Dean Ambrose potentially reconsidering his plans to leave WWE once his contract expires in April.

According to WrestlingNews.co, it appears that WWE officials are hoping Reigns could help convince Ambrose to stay with the company. The publication noted that Reigns recently appeared at an autograph signing, where he concisely shared his thoughts on his former Shield stablemate’s desire to leave WWE shortly after WrestleMania 35.

“We’re gonna work on that.”

While WrestlingNews.co did not quote Reigns beyond that brief comment, the publication observed that this could be a sign WWE wants him to work on getting Ambrose to change his mind and re-sign with the company instead.

Late last month, PWTorch‘s Wade Keller was the first to report that Dean Ambrose informed WWE that he plans to leave the promotion despite having been offered a new, higher-paying contract. Per Keller’s sources, Ambrose had long been unsatisfied with his character’s creative direction and had recently hit a “breaking point.” That breaking point was not elaborated on, but WrestlingNews.co specified that Ambrose wasn’t happy about having to reference Roman Reigns’ battle with leukemia as part of his heel character.

Typically, wrestlers who are departing a company are “buried,” which could mean losing several matches in a row, rarely getting to appear on television, and/or being made to look particularly weak against their opponents. As observed by WrestlingNews.co, Ambrose has not been “completely buried” at this point, as WWE quietly turned him back into a heroic character while seemingly hinting at yet another reunion for The Shield ahead of WrestleMania 35. The outlet also cited an unnamed wrestler, who said that Ambrose was “the happiest he’s been in a long time” because Reigns had just returned after his leukemia-related hiatus.

In addition, Fightful separately reported that Ambrose was “very emotional” when Reigns was announcing his return, but ultimately decided not to join Reigns and fellow ex-Shield member Seth Rollins after they saved him from a post-match attack on this week’s Monday Night Raw.

It’s far from certain whether Roman Reigns’ return and his attempts to reach out to Dean Ambrose will be enough to change the former WWE Champion’s mind. But as WrestlingNews.co speculated, WWE’s recent personnel moves could also give Ambrose good reason to stay. This includes the company’s recent rehiring of backstage veteran Bruce Prichard, who was added to WWE’s creative team in hopes of “[shaking] things up” and fixing some of the recent issues with its storylines.