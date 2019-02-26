‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Nick Cannon Reveals The Hidden Clues That Everyone Is Overlooking

The Masked Singer quickly became one of the year’s biggest hits, and TV fans have been loving watching week after week as celebrities hide their identities. While hidden, said celebrities sing on stage in hopes of fooling fans and judges — seeking to make it through to the end of the show.

According to Deseret News, The Masked Singer host, Nick Cannon, recently revealed that fans and judges seem to be overlooking some major clues that are a bit more hidden.

These hidden clues come in the form of the contestants’ costumes and song choices, according to Cannon, who claims that if people were to examine the songs and the masks a bit harder, they may get some extra information while they’re trying to figure out the identities of the singers.

“The song choices and the actual mask. If you pay close attention to the songs that people are singing and then why they chose the costume that they chose, I think that those are some of the biggest clues that sometimes people just overlook,” Nick told Country Living.

Cannon also went on to reveal that nobody knows who is under the elaborate masks on the show — not even the contestants, who have no contact with one another while on the singing series.

“The other singers don’t even know who the other singers are. Everyone’s kind of ushered through security and tents that separate everyone. It’s pretty intense,” Nick added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there are three remaining contestants left in the game, and the finale promises to unmask them all this week. The peacock, who is believed by fans to be Donny Osmond, the bee, who is rumored to be Gladys Knight, and the illusive monster — whom fans think could be rapper T-Pain.

Over the past two months, fans of The Masked Singer have watched an array of celebrities be unmasked. Stars such as Terry Bradshaw, Antonio Brown, Tori Spelling, Ricki Lake, Margaret Cho, Tommy Chong, Latoya Jackson, Rumer Willis, and Joey Fatone have all been revealed to be hiding their faces under wacky costumes. All of the performers spent a great deal of time jumping on stage to sing a string of hits, hoping to confuse fans — and the judges — regarding their identities.

The singing show has become such a huge hit with viewers that it has already been renewed for Season 2, and fans are looking forward to seeing which celebrities the show will be able to land next.

The Masked Singer finale airs Wednesday night on Fox.