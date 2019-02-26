Kyle Richards Fires Back At Doggy Drama Backlash On Twitter, Is Dorit Kemsley’s Chihuahua Lucy Okay?

A fan recently lashed out at Kyle Richards and other 'RHOBH' cast members.

Kyle Richards and some of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, including Lisa Rinna, recently came under fire on Twitter for allegedly failing to care about the whereabouts of Dorit Kemsley’s adopted chihuahua Lucy.

On Monday, ahead of tonight’s new episode of Season 9, a couple of fans shared posts on Twitter in which they claimed Richards and Rinna were more concerned with pinning Lisa Vanderpump as a puppet master and “sh*t stirrer” than the well-being of the animal.

“Has anyone noticed that neither @TeddiMellencamp, @KyleRichards, nor @lisarinna have expressed any concern as to how the dog Lucy is doing?” one person wrote.

“Are you kidding me?? We KNOW the dog is fine because it was the first thing we asked and we say that,” Richards replied.

Richards and Mellencamp were seen visiting Vanderpump Dogs during the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this month and shortly thereafter, it was revealed that Kemsley had given her chihuahua to a woman who later dropped the animal off at a shelter.

Although Lucy was a hot topic during the episode and has been in the weeks since, her well-being seemed to be pushed to the side as the group hashed out what exactly had happened and why the topic had made so many headlines around the web.

Richards and Vanderpump used to be quite close to one another, but as fans well know, the two women haven’t been spotted in public together since September of last year, around the time of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers’ Malibu wedding.

Although Vanderpump was present when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast celebrated the premiere party for Season 9, she left the event early before her co-stars had a chance to communicate with her.

“I just wasn’t in the right mental state to really cope with everything Real Housewives throws at you,” Vanderpump told Us Weekly on February 19. “It was a very difficult year for me, and I just kind of got to a place where I just was desperately searching for happiness in my life at that time and it just got very heated there. I filmed a lot on my own and they really did spotlight my charities and that’s why I’m here tonight.”

To see more of Richards and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.