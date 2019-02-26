Rob Kardashian Clears Up Current Custody Rumors, Says He & Chyna Are ‘Co-Parenting’

On Tuesday morning, Rob Kardashian took to Twitter to clear up some rumors regarding a custody battle between him and Blac Chyna — the mother to his 2-year-old daughter, Dream. The reality star claimed that he and the model are currently co-parenting the little girl, with no outstanding legal battles being involved.

“Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases,” he wrote in the tweet, calling Chyna by her legal name — Angela Renee White.

In the replies, fans thanked Kardashian for clarifying. Many assured the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star that he is doing a great job as a parent, while others encouraged him to keep his distance from his ex.

“Even with your differences, you’re doing a great job as a father. Never let this media make you feel otherwise,” one person wrote.

“Good. But stay away from her and find you a normal woman! Not a thirsty one looking for her next Instagram modeling gig,” another user wrote.

Not long after Kardashian sent the tweet, Chyna offered her input. She quoted her ex’s initial message, and wrote that they only want what is best for Dream.

“Robert and I only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!” Chyna wrote in the tweet, adding a shamrock emoji.

Chyna and Kardashian began dating in January of 2016, and continued on for about two months before rumors of a breakup started circulating, according to Fox News. However, these rumors appeared to be false, as the two stars were spotted together in public several times. In April of that year, the couple became engaged.

Chyna announced in May that she was pregnant with Dream, despite more breakup rumors. She and Kardashian were reportedly attempting to work on their relationship before she gave birth to Dream on November 10.

Kardashian and Chyna remained an on-and-off couple until March of 2017. A few months later, Kardashian released explicit photos of Chyna in response to an alleged cheating scandal, prompting the model to be granted a temporary restraining order.

Despite their rocky relationship, Chyna and Kardashian agreed to co-parent Dream. However, in recent months, there have been reports of the couple arguing over sole custody of their daughter. Most recently, it was reported that Kardashian would like more time with Dream, according to Page Six. He allegedly hired a lawyer to get a more formal custody agreement.

In January, People also reported that Kardashian and his family felt that Dream would live a better life under their care.