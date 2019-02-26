R. Kelly Fan Posts His $100K Bail

R. Kelly is a free man – for now. After reports began circulating about the Grammy Award-winning singer’s dire financial situation, fans were beginning to wonder just how long he’d be behind bars. While R. Kelly’s loyal fans couldn’t fathom him being broke due to the monumental success he’s had throughout his career, the way he posted bail has shocked many fans.

According to Billboard, R. Kelly has a suburban Chicago woman to thank for his release. It has been reported that court records have indicated that the $100,000 – 10 percent of R. Kelly’s $1 million bond – was posted by a 47-year-old Romeoville, Illinois, resident. As expected, many are wondering who the woman is, but she only identified herself as R. Kelly’s “friend” when she filled out the bond slip.

Shortly after the unnamed woman’s bail payment, R. Kelly walked out of Cook County Jail with his attorney Steven Greenberg. R. Kelly was barraged by spectators. While some celebrated, others were outraged. One woman could even be heard calling R. Kelly a pedophile. After leaving the jail, R. Kelly traveled to his favorite McDonald’s restaurant where he allegedly picked up several young girls. The seemingly bold move has led many to believe R. Kelly still isn’t taking the situation seriously.

The latest news follows a string of reports about R. Kelly’s troubled past which consists of sex tapes, underaged girls, and pornographic allegations. Famed celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti initially made headlines when he revealed he had not one, but two incriminating sex tapes allegedly featuring R. Kelly and underaged girls.

On yesterday, disturbing details were revealed about the second sex tape. R. Kelly is said to have sodomized the young girl while instructing her to perform horrifying sexual acts. Eerily similar to the last infamous sex tape, Avenatti has also indicated that R. Kelly urinated on the girl in the new clearer VHS tape.

This time, R. Kelly has been charged with 10 Class 2 felony counts of aggravated sexual abuse. The charges are in connection with the alleged abuse of four females, three of whom were underage girls at the time of the alleged abuse. The sexual acts are said to have taken place between 1998 and 2001.

Despite the mounting allegations against R. Kelly, Greenberg adamantly insists his client is innocent. On Monday, February 25, Greenberg confirmed he had not seen any of the evidence in question. He also insists it would be wrong to try R. Kelly in the court of the media.

“We’re going to try the case in the courtroom,” Greenberg said. “We’re going to see what the evidence is, and we’re not going to worry about some grandstanding.”